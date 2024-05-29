In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group reports the transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novonesis (Novozymes) B shares under the symbol NSIS B in the attached file.
|Investor Relations
|Tobias Bjorklund
|+45 3077 8682
|tobb@novonesis.com
|Anders Enevoldsen
|+45 5350 1453
|adev@novonesis.com
|Disa Tuominen
|+45 6038 5826
|ditu@novonesis.com
Attachment
- 2024_18_Trading_By_Management