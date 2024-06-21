In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novonesis (Novozymes) B shares under the symbol NSIS B.
|June 21, 2024
Company announcement No. 23
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Novo Holdings A/S
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Novo Holding A/S is closely related to its CEO Kasim Kutay, who is a member of Novonesis' board of directors
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group
|b)
|LEI
|529900T6WNZXD2R3JW38
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B-Shares
DK0060336014
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: 441.5135
Volume: 7,623,830 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Number of shares: 7,623,830
Average price, DKK: 441.5135
Transaction value, DKK: 3,366,023,866
|e)
|Date of transaction
|June 20, 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading window
|Contact information
|Tobias Bjorklund
+45 3077 8682
tobb@novonesis.com
Anders Enevoldsen
+45 5350 1453
adev@novonesis.com
Disa Tuominen
+45 6038 5826
ditu@novonesis.com
Attachment
- 2024_23_Trading_By_Management