  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Novonix Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVX   AU000000NVX4

NOVONIX LIMITED

(NVX)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/14 01:10:20 am
5.12 AUD   -0.19%
NOVONIX : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEAN OELWANG TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K

03/14/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
NOVONIX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEAN OELWANG
TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

President and Founding CEO of Virgin Unite Brings 30 Years of Experience Building Telecommunications Companies and Creating Foundations that Build Collectives, Incubate Ideas and Reinvent Systems for a Better World

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX, OTCQX: NVNXF) ("NOVONIX" or "the Company") a leading battery materials and technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Oelwang, President and Founding CEO of Virgin Unite, the entrepreneurial foundation of the worldwide Virgin Group, to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Oelwang join our board of directors," says Bob Natter, Chairman of NOVONIX. "She brings incredible experience working with large scale organizations, focused on developing best practices for a more sustainable future. Having Jean's expertise on our board will help us remain focused on our company's rapid growth and scaling of the business while ensuring our strategic plans continue to speak to our corporate social responsibility. I look forward to working with her as we grow and lead the electrification economy."

Over the last 17 years, Ms. Oelwang has worked with partners to lead the incubation and start-up of several global initiatives, including: The Elders, The B Team, The Carbon War Room (successfully merged with the RMI), The Africa Donor Collective, Ocean Unite (now ORRAA), The Caribbean Climate Smart Accelerator, 100% Human at Work, The Virgin Unite Constellation, and The Branson Centers of Entrepreneurship. She also played a key partner role in the incubation of many other initiatives such as The Audacious Project. Prior to that, Jean helped start up mobile phone companies in seven countries.

"I am honored to be joining the NOVONIX Board of Directors," says Jean Oelwang, Founding CEO of Virgin Unite. "Their mission and business plan to develop a US materials battery supply chain to support electrification of vehicles and the grid could not be more critical for reducing the world's carbon footprint."

This announcement has been authorised for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.


Page 2
ABOUT NOVONIX:
NOVONIX Limited is a leading battery technology company with operations in both Canada and the United States. NOVONIX provides advanced, high-performance materials, equipment, and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with sales in 14 countries. We develop materials and technologies to support longer-life and lower-cost batteries that are powering us towards a cleaner energy future.
Our NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions division, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, focuses on innovative battery research and development, along with providing advanced battery testing equipment and services on a global scale.
Our NOVONIX Anode Materials division, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, manufactures our synthetic graphite anode materials used to make lithium-ion batteries which power electric vehicles, personal electronics, medical devices, and energy storage units. To address the growing industry demand, we are working to increase the production capacity to 10,000 metric tons of synthetic graphite per annum (tpa) by 2023, with further targets of 40,000 tpa by 2025 and 150,000 tpa by 2030.
To learn more about NOVONIX, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter or www.novonixgroup.com
For NOVONIX Limited:
Stefan Norbom, ir@novonixgroup.com (investors)
Kiki O'Keeffe, media@novonixgroup.com (media)

Financials
Sales 2022 13,3 M 9,72 M 9,72 M
Net income 2022 -47,7 M -34,9 M -34,9 M
Net cash 2022 130 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -51,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 488 M 1 818 M 1 818 M
EV / Sales 2022 177x
EV / Sales 2023 47,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart NOVONIX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Novonix Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVONIX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,12 AUD
Average target price 7,44 AUD
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Burns Group Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Nicholas Liveris Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Joseph Natter Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony George Bellas Deputy Chairman
Robert Cooper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVONIX LIMITED-44.29%1 822
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.16%106 025
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.00%88 102
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.99%58 705
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.0.03%55 242
NIDEC CORPORATION-34.74%43 948