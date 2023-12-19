Official NOVONIX LIMITED press release

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or “the Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that Daniel Akerson has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective December 20, 2023. Mr. Akerson cited personal reasons for his departure from the Company’s board.



Mr. Akerson has been a strong contributor to NOVONIX’s Board of Directors since 2022, bringing valuable expertise and strategic insights to the organization. During his tenure, he has played a key role in guiding the Company through scaling of its anode materials operation, progressing customer agreements, and has been instrumental in shaping the Company’s strategic direction.

“We are grateful for Mr. Akerson’s service and contributions to the Company over his term,” said Chairman Robert J. Natter. “While we acknowledge the impact of his departure, we understand and respect his decision, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

