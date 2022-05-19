NOVONIX Limited To Participate in Citi Lithium and Battery Virtual Day

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (NASDAQ:NVX) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Chris Burns and CFO Nick Liveris will present and hold virtual one-on-one meetings at Citi's 2022 Lithium & Battery Virtual Day.



Citi Lithium & Battery Virtual Day

When: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Where: Virtual



NOVONIX Executives: Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nick Liveris, CFO From 2:00 to 2:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 26, Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, will present and participate in a moderated Q&A session. A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the webcast link and on the NOVONIX investor relations website.



For more information on Citi's Lithium & Battery Virtual Day, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Citi representative or reach out to ir@novonixgroup.com.







