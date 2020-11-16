Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Novonix Limited    NVX   AU000000NVX4

NOVONIX LIMITED

(NVX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOVONIX Ltd CEO Presentation to the AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 05:50pm EST
CEO Presentation to the AGM

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) provides the CEO Presentation to the AGM.

- Technology accelerates R&D from years to weeks

- Partnership with Dalhousie University

- Battery testing, design, and prototyping services

- Sales to battery & OEM multinationals in 15 countries

- Owner of DPMG manufacturing technology

To view the AGM Address by the Chairman, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z468SI69

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LN3NW84G



About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.



Source:
NOVONIX Ltd



Contact:

Greg Baynton
Director NOVONIX
Phone: +61 414 970 566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Chris Burns
CEO NOVONIX
Phone: +1 902 449 9121
Email: chris@novonixgroup.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOVONIX LIMITED
05:50pNOVONIX Ltd CEO Presentation to the AGM
AW
05:41pNOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) CEO Presentation to the AGM
AQ
10/21LAKE RESOURCES N L : Nl - high purity 99.97% battery quality lithium carbonate p..
AQ
10/19LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) High Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate - Ka..
AQ
10/12Growth Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
AQ
10/08NOVONIX Ltd OTC Markets Presentation - Introduction to North America
AW
10/08NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) OTC Markets Presentation - Introduction to North America
AQ
10/05Live Growth Opportunities Investor Conference October 8th
AQ
09/24NOVONIX Ltd Listing Date for Trading on the OTCQX Market
AW
09/24NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Listing Date for Trading on the OTCQX Market
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,5 M 9,14 M 9,14 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 15,4 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 392 M 287 M 287 M
EV / Sales 2021 30,2x
EV / Sales 2022 8,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart NOVONIX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Novonix Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVONIX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,33 AUD
Last Close Price 1,12 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Burns Group Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Anthony George Bellas Chairman
Nick Liveris Group Chief Financial Officer
David Andrew Stevens Chief Technology Officer
Gregory Alexander John Baynton Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVONIX LIMITED123.00%284
KEYENCE CORPORATION37.85%119 839
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE28.36%74 361
NIDEC CORPORATION55.55%63 555
EATON CORPORATION PLC20.83%45 814
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.59%45 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group