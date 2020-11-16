NOVONIX Ltd CEO Presentation to the AGM

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) provides the CEO Presentation to the AGM.



- Technology accelerates R&D from years to weeks



- Partnership with Dalhousie University



- Battery testing, design, and prototyping services



- Sales to battery & OEM multinationals in 15 countries



- Owner of DPMG manufacturing technology



To view the AGM Address by the Chairman, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z468SI69



To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LN3NW84G







About NOVONIX Ltd:



NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.



NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.



NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.





Source:

NOVONIX Ltd





Contact:

Greg Baynton Director NOVONIX Phone: +61 414 970 566 Email: greg@novonixgroup.com Chris Burns CEO NOVONIX Phone: +1 902 449 9121 Email: chris@novonixgroup.com