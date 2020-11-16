NOVONIX Ltd CEO Presentation to the AGM

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) provides the CEO Presentation to the AGM.
- Technology accelerates R&D from years to weeks
- Partnership with Dalhousie University
- Battery testing, design, and prototyping services
- Sales to battery & OEM multinationals in 15 countries
- Owner of DPMG manufacturing technology
About NOVONIX Ltd:
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
