NOVONIX Ltd Half Year Report

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During the financial half-year, the principal activities of NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) included the continued development of the Group's advanced battery materials, equipment and services businesses to service the global Lithium-ion Battery (LIB) market.



The first half of FY2021 saw NOVONIX continue to focus on the implementation of its business plan to become a world-leading battery materials and technology company.



At the end of the half-year, NOVONIX had net assets of $58,571,939 (30 June 2020: $66,532,293) and $25,285,170 in cash and cash equivalents (30 June 2020: $38,807,662).



As NOVONIX continues on the path to becoming a world-leading battery materials and technology company, it is important to clearly define near-term and long-term opportunities and objectives. The Group sees its future prospects underpinned by its Battery Technology Solutions business which is already providing crucial capital and technology to fuel the growth of the anode materials business today, and develop the cathode materials business and new opportunities for the future.



About NOVONIX Ltd:



NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.







