NOVONIX LIMITED

(NVX)
NOVONIX Ltd Half Year Report

02/24/2021 | 05:05pm EST
Half Year Report

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During the financial half-year, the principal activities of NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) included the continued development of the Group's advanced battery materials, equipment and services businesses to service the global Lithium-ion Battery (LIB) market.

The first half of FY2021 saw NOVONIX continue to focus on the implementation of its business plan to become a world-leading battery materials and technology company.

At the end of the half-year, NOVONIX had net assets of $58,571,939 (30 June 2020: $66,532,293) and $25,285,170 in cash and cash equivalents (30 June 2020: $38,807,662).

As NOVONIX continues on the path to becoming a world-leading battery materials and technology company, it is important to clearly define near-term and long-term opportunities and objectives. The Group sees its future prospects underpinned by its Battery Technology Solutions business which is already providing crucial capital and technology to fuel the growth of the anode materials business today, and develop the cathode materials business and new opportunities for the future.

About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.



Contact:

Investor Relations
Ian Pemberton
Phone: +61-402-256-576
Email: ir@novonixgroup.com

Financials
Sales 2021 5,39 M 4,28 M 4,28 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 15,2 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 157 M 917 M 919 M
EV / Sales 2021 212x
EV / Sales 2022 27,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Burns Group Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Nick Liveris Group Chief Financial Officer
Anthony George Bellas Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Alexander John Baynton Non-Executive Director
Robert Cooper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVONIX LIMITED171.90%988
KEYENCE CORPORATION-8.38%130 907
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.56%83 378
NIDEC CORPORATION6.66%81 616
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.92%52 383
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.8.00%52 083
