BRISBANE, Australia, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or “the Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that it has released its inaugural Sustainability Report.



NOVONIX’s Sustainability Report underscores the Company’s dedication to running a profitable, ethical, and sustainable business. It emphasizes the steps taken to develop its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) program, including the formation of an ESG Committee, and the establishment of ESG priorities consistent with the Company’s values, business strategy, and commitment to sustainability. The report also outlines NOVONIX’s strategies and initiatives for advancing its ESG program further, taking into account the interests of key stakeholders such as shareholders, customers, employees, regulators, suppliers, and local communities.

Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX, said, “We are on a journey to help provide revolutionary solutions to the battery industry to enable the adoption of clean energy. As a battery materials and technology company, we have a critical role to play in how our world’s energy is used. Our mission is to develop innovative, sustainable technologies and high-performance materials to service the electric vehicle and energy storage industries, so we view our commitment to sustainability as an inherent part of our mission. We are proud to publish our inaugural Sustainability Report to share our progress in promoting clean energy.”

The Sustainability Report presents the Company’s achievements to date, its plans moving forward, and the framework established to facilitate continuing progress. The report highlights the Company’s:

environmentally conscious foundation that aligns with its mission to provide revolutionary clean-energy solutions to the battery industry;

the commitment to meaningful policies and measurable targets in the areas of workforce health and safety, employee engagement and diversity, equity, and inclusion; and

corporate governance structure designed to facilitate effective internal oversight of and accountability for our ESG initiatives.



As NOVONIX advances its ESG program, it intends to continue its transparency regarding its performance, progress, and engagement with its key stakeholders. To access NOVONIX’s inaugural Sustainability Report, please visit NOVONIX’s 2023 Sustainability Report on the Sustainability page of our website.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The Company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed an all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future.

To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn and X.

