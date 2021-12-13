Novonix : Application for quotation of securities - NVX
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NOVONIX LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 14, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
NVX
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,291,851
14/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NOVONIX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
157690830
1.3
ASX issuer code
NVX
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
NVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
1,291,851
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
14/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
14/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Christopher Burns
Christopher Burns
Nicholas Liveris
Nicholas Liveris
Anthony Bellas
Anthony Bellas
Robert Natter
Robert Natter
Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
92,000
107,851
200,000
200,000
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
only
Issue date
14/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class?
use
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,291,851
personalFor
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares issued on the exercise of performance rights issued as part of remuneration.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
9.200000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Estimate based on the closing share price on 13 December 2021 of $9.20.
Application for quotation of +securities
