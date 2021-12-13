Log in
    NVX   AU000000NVX4

NOVONIX LIMITED

(NVX)
Novonix : Application for quotation of securities - NVX

12/13/2021 | 05:38pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NOVONIX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 14, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NVX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,291,851

14/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NOVONIX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

157690830

1.3

ASX issuer code

NVX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,291,851

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/12/2021

personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

For

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Christopher Burns

Christopher Burns

Nicholas Liveris

Nicholas Liveris

Anthony Bellas

Anthony Bellas

Robert Natter

Robert Natter

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

92,000

107,851

200,000

200,000

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

only

Issue date

14/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

use

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,291,851

personalFor

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares issued on the exercise of performance rights issued as part of remuneration.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

9.200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Estimate based on the closing share price on 13 December 2021 of $9.20.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novonix Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
