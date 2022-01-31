Log in
    NVX   AU000000NVX4

NOVONIX LIMITED

(NVX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novonix : Application for quotation of securities - NVX

01/31/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NOVONIX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NVX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,974,723

01/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NOVONIX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

157690830

1.3

ASX issuer code

NVX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The execution and closing of a Securities Purchase Agreement with KORE Power contemporaneously. Under the terms of a Securities Purchase Agreement NVX has purchased 3,333,333 shares of KORE at an issue price of USD7.50 per share. The USD25,000,000 consideration has been paid in a combination of 50% cash and 50% through the issue of 1,974,723 of ordinary shares in NVX calculated with a 5% discount to the 20-day VWAP ending three trading days prior to closing date.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

NVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

1/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,974,723

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

3,333,333 shares of KORE Power ( USD $25M has been paid in a combination of 50% cash and 50% through the issue of 1,974,723 ordinary shares in NVX).

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

8.870000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This shareholding is subject to escrow until such time as the NVX Shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or may otherwise be sold in the United States, which is expected to be for a period of 6 six months.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

Please provide additional details

Under the terms of a Securities Purchase Agreement entered into between NOVONIX and KORE, NOVONIX has purchased 3,333,333 shares of KORE Power common stock ("Shares") at an issue price of USD 7.50 per share, representing an approximately 5% stake in KORE Power.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

For personal use only

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novonix Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
