Novonix : Application for quotation of securities - NVX

Number of +securities to be quoted
1,974,723
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
3,333,333 shares of KORE Power ( USD $25M has been paid in a combination of 50% cash and 50% through the issue of 1,974,723 ordinary shares in NVX).
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
8.870000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
This shareholding is subject to escrow until such time as the NVX Shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or may otherwise be sold in the United States, which is expected to be for a period of 6 six months.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for the acquisition of an asset
Please provide additional details
Under the terms of a Securities Purchase Agreement entered into between NOVONIX and KORE, NOVONIX has purchased 3,333,333 shares of KORE Power common stock ("Shares") at an issue price of USD 7.50 per share, representing an approximately 5% stake in KORE Power.