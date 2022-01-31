Novonix : Application for quotation of securities - NVX

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The execution and closing of a Securities Purchase Agreement with KORE Power contemporaneously. Under the terms of a Securities Purchase Agreement NVX has purchased 3,333,333 shares of KORE at an issue price of USD7.50 per share. The USD25,000,000 consideration has been paid in a combination of 50% cash and 50% through the issue of 1,974,723 of ordinary shares in NVX calculated with a 5% discount to the 20-day VWAP ending three trading days prior to closing date.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)