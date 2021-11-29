Log in
    NVX   AU000000NVX4

NOVONIX LIMITED

(NVX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/29
10.96 AUD   +2.62%
05:31pNOVONIX : CEO Presentation to the AGM
PU
11/23Battery Manufacturer Novonix Opens New Facility in US
MT
11/23NOVONIX Ltd Official Opening of NOVONIX Riverside Facility
AW
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novonix : CEO Presentation to the AGM

11/29/2021 | 05:31pm EST
NOVONIX LIMITED

only

10 µm

(ACN 157 690 830)

use

Graphite

SC-622

ersonal

AGM Presentation

30 November 2021

ASX: NVX
OTCQX: NVNXF

Important Notice and Disclaimers

The information contained in this presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by NOVONIX Limited (ACN 157 690 830) ("the Company" or "NOVONIX") solely for information purposes and the Company is solely responsible for the contents of this Presentation. It is intended to be a summary of certain information relating to the Company as at the date of the Presentation and does not purport to be a complete description of NOVONIX or contain all the information necessary to make an investment decision. Accordingly, this Presentation is not intended to, and should not, form the basis for any investment, divestment or other financial decision with respect to the Company. Any reproduction or distribution of the Presentation, in whole or in part, or the disclosure of its contents, without prior consent of the Company, is prohibited.

Not an Offer

onlyThis Presentation contains forward-looking statements about the Company and the industry in which it operates. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "c uld," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would," or other similar expressions. The Company has based such statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking

This Presentation does not constitute nor does it form part of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, any securities of the Company. This Presentation may not be used in connection with any offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law or in which the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of a registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), after such registration statement becomes effective, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. No such registration statement has become effective, as of the date of this Presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

useThis Presentation contains estimates and information concerning our industry and our business, including estimated market size and projected growth rates of the markets for our products. Unless otherwise expressly stated, we obtained this industry, business, market, and other information from reports, research surveys, studies and similar data prepared by third parties, industry, and general publications, government data and similar sources. This Presentation also includes certain information and data that is derived from internal research. While we believe that our internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any third party.

information. Such factors include, among others, regulatory developments in the United States, Australia and other jurisdictions, the continuation of the Company's partnership with the Research Group of Dr. Mark Obrovac at Dalhousie University for the development of the Company's technology, the Company's ability to scale-up production of its anode or cathode materials and the Company's ability to attract and retain key management and technology personnel. Forward-looking

stat ments are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation. Accordingly, recipients of this Presentation should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this Presentation to reflect events or circumstances after its date or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Ind stry and Market Data

ersonalEstim tes and information concerning our industry and our business involve a number of assumptions and limitations. Although we are responsible for all of the disclosure contained in this Presentation and we believe the third-party market position, market opportunity and market size data included in this Presentation are reliable, we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this third-party data. Information that is based on projections, assumptions and

estim tes of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate is necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in these publications and reports.

Trademarks, Service Marks and Trade Names

Thr ughout this Presentation, there are references to various trademarks, service marks and trade names that are used in the Company's business. "NOVONIX," the NOVONIX logo and other trademarks or service marks of NOVONIX appearing in this Presentation are the property of NOVONIX or its subsidiaries. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this Presentation are listed without the ® or ™ symbol, as applicable, but such references

sh uld not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their right thereto. All other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this Presentation are the property of their respective owners.

1

ASX: NVX

Contents

Contents

Company Overview and FY2021 Highlights only Summary of Recent Notable Announcements

Phillips 66's Strategic Investment

North American EV/ESS Industry Momentum use Status of Anode Materials division

Status of Battery Technology Solutions division ersonal Cathode materials and DPMG technology update

Contact Information

Financial Summary

STOCK INFORMATION @ 26 November 2021

ASX Code

NVX

ASX Share Price

A$10.68

52 Week Low - High

A$1.01 - A$11.35

Shares on issue

482,563,962

Market Capitalisation

A$5.15B

CASH POSITION @ 30 September 2021

Cash Available

A$291.0M

FINANCIAL INFORMATION FY2021

Revenue

A$5.2M

Total Assets @ 30 June 2021

A$202.9M

Total Liabilities @ 30 June 2021

A$18.5M

OTCQX: NVNXF

2

Who We Are

NOVONIX provides battery development and material technology. We develop and supply what we believe to be the most accurate battery testing

technology in the world. To our knowledge, we are the only qualified US-based supplier of battery-grade synthetic graphite anode material.

ersonal use only

Better Performance, Longer Life, Lower Cost

Most Accurate Battery Testing

Only Qualified US-Based

Developing New Applications

Supplier of Synthetic Graphite

and Partnerships

Technology

Anode Material

Battery Technology Solutions

Anode Materials

Cathode Materials

ASX: NVX

OTCQX: NVNXF

3

Our Leadership and Board of Directors

Leadership Team

only

Nick A. Liveris

Rashda Buttar

Suzanne Yeates

Dr. Chris Burns

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

SVP & General Counsel

Financial Controller & Co Secretary

Scientific & Technical Advisors

Dr. Jeff Dahn

Dr. Mark Obrovac

Chief Scientific Advisor

Sponsored Researcher

Board of Directors

use

ersonal

Tony Bellas

Andrew N. Liveris AO

Admiral Robert J. Natter

Zhanna Golodryga

Trevor St Baker AO

Greg Baynton

Robert Cooper

Ch irm n & Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Key leadership and technical experience:

ASX: NVX

OTCQX: NVNXF

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novonix Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:30:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
