Date of this announcement
Friday July 21, 2023
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
ASX +security code
Security description
Total number of
+securities to be
issued/transferred
Issue date
NVXAD
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
78,618
21/07/2023
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NOVONIX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
54157690830
1.3 ASX issuer code
NVX
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
21/7/2023
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
21/7/2023
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02572548-2A1400747?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
78,618
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
NVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
486,947,711
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
14,614,004
NVXAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
28,860,001
NVXAK : SHARE RIGHTS
436,403
NVXAL : CONVERTIBLE NOTES
45,221,586
Part 5 - Other Listing Rule requirements
5.1 Were the +securities issued under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2 and therefore the issue did not need any security holder approval under Listing Rule 7.1?
Yes
5.1a Select the number of the applicable exception in Listing Rule 7.2
13
