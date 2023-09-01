Date of this announcement
Friday September 01, 2023
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NOVONIX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
54157690830
1.3 ASX issuer code
NVX
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
1/9/2023
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
NVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other
+convertible securities that were converted
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
1/9/2023
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
1/9/2023
250,000
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Issue date
1/9/2023
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
250,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares issued on vesting of performance rights.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
+securities to be quoted
0.985000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Value per security is based on the closing price of NVX ordinary shares on 31 August 2023.
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the
+securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
NVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
488,442,020
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
13,737,636
NVXAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
28,360,001
NVXAL : CONVERTIBLE NOTES
45,221,586
Application for quotation of +securities
