Novonix : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NVX
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NOVONIX LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 07, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
NVXAD
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
900,000
07/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NOVONIX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
157690830
1.3
ASX issuer code
NVX
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
7/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
200,000
Anthony Bellas
Anthony Bellas
200,000
Robert Natter
Robert Natter
200,000
Chris Burns
Chris Burns
200,000
Nick Liveris
Nick Liveris
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02444638-2A1334974?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue of performance rights to Anthony Bellas, Robert Natter and Nick Liveris as approved by Shareholders at the AGM on 30 November 2021.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
900,000
