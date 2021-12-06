Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Novonix Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVX   AU000000NVX4

NOVONIX LIMITED

(NVX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
8.09 AUD   -1.46%
05:52pNOVONIX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NVX
PU
11/29NOVONIX : CEO Presentation to the AGM
PU
11/29NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Chairman's AGM Address and CEO Presentation
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novonix : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NVX

12/06/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

NOVONIX LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NVXAD

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

900,000

07/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NOVONIX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

157690830

1.3

ASX issuer code

NVX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

7/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

200,000

Anthony Bellas

Anthony Bellas

200,000

Robert Natter

Robert Natter

200,000

Chris Burns

Chris Burns

200,000

Nick Liveris

Nick Liveris

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02444638-2A1334974?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of performance rights to Anthony Bellas, Robert Natter and Nick Liveris as approved by Shareholders at the AGM on 30 November 2021.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities

900,000

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novonix Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
