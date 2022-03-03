Log in
    NVX   AU000000NVX4

NOVONIX LIMITED

(NVX)
Novonix : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NVX

03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

NOVONIX LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 03, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NVXAD

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

26,009

03/03/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NOVONIX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

54157690830

1.3

ASX issuer code

NVX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/3/2022

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personalFor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02444638-2A1334974?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

I ue details

I ue details

Number of +securities

26,009

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NVX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

485,830,536

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NVXAD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

2,611,598

NVXAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

29,363,334

NVXAJ : SHARE RIGHTS

291,500

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Novonix Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8,89 M 6,47 M 6,47 M
Net income 2022 -20,0 M -14,5 M -14,5 M
Net cash 2022 130 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -87,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 551 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 272x
EV / Sales 2023 48,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart NOVONIX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Novonix Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVONIX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,25 AUD
Average target price 7,44 AUD
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Burns Group Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Nicholas Liveris Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Joseph Natter Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony George Bellas Deputy Chairman
Robert Cooper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVONIX LIMITED-42.87%1 855
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.10%114 276
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-20.23%84 093
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.26%58 404
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-3.72%53 169
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.48%51 152