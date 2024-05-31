BRISBANE, Australia, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today applauded the recent announcement by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Section 301 tariffs, removing the current exclusions and reimposing the 25% tariff on artificial graphite and natural graphite powder imported from China effective June 15, 2024.1 In addition, USTR previously announced new tariffs on natural flake graphite on May 14, 2024, increasing to 25% in 2026.2

Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX, said, “We are pleased to see the Biden Administration and the USTR formally recognize the significance of the Section 301 tariffs to protect the investments being made by companies like NOVONIX. Employing this trade tool will help to level an otherwise disparate playing field and support our efforts to localize the production of battery-grade graphite.”

Artificial graphite is the predominant anode material used today in lithium-ion batteries. This decision by the US government is critical for building a local supply chain that has been dominated by China for decades. NOVONIX’s artificial graphite production processes focus on large-scale and sustainable production to advance the North American battery supply chain, with its Riverside operations on track to be the first large-scale battery-grade artificial graphite facility in North America.

The North American Graphite Association (NAGA), of which NOVONIX is a member, has been actively engaged in support of this decision and commented in a recent press release.3

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed an all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, strategic partnerships, and as a leading North American supplier of battery-grade synthetic graphite, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future. To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn and X .

