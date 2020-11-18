Log in
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port : Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-September 2020 against the same period the year before

11/18/2020 | 02:13am EST
18.11.2020Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-September 2020 against the same period the year before

Normalized[1]cargo turnover of NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) totaled 84.4 million tons (-21.3%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo was down by 20.6 million tons (-23.4%) to 67.5 million tons. The main drivers of this indicator's dynamics were a decrease in the volume of transshipment of crude oil (-31.8%, or 19.4 million tons) against the background of the overall decrease in such cargo turnover at Russian ports which was due to the global COVID-related trends and the implementation of the agreement OPEC+ from May 1, 2020 to

reduce oil production. Transshipment of light oil products was up by 0.3 million tons (or +1.3%).

Dry cargo

Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 16.9 million tons (-12.1%, or 2.3 million tons), including 5.2 million tons of bulk cargo (+8.8%, or 0.4 million tons). The increase in bulk cargo transshipment partially offset the decline in ferrous metal and cast-iron turnover as their transshipment volume amounted to 7.2 million tons (-17.9%, or 1.6 million tons).

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

Press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

[1] NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: the turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 is not taken into account in the transshipment volume.

Disclaimer

NCSP - Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port PJSC published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:12:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 936 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 002 M 1 994 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 988
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT
Duration : Period :
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Georgievich Kireev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Skvortsov Chairman
Maksim Sergeevich Grishanin Director
Sergey Aleksandrovich Andronov Director
Yuriy Alexandrovich Tsvetkov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT-8.40%1 994
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-18.89%15 909
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-0.14%9 996
MISC-11.26%8 239
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-1.01%5 276
