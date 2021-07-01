Log in
    NMTP   RU0009084446

NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT

(NMTP)
  Report
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port : Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January–May 2021 against the same period the year before

07/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
01.07.2021Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-May 2021 against the same period the year before

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 47.5 million tons (-12.7%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 37.4 million tons, down by 7.3 million tons (-16.4%). The indicator was mostly affected by the decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-22.8%, or 6.4 million tons) against the backdrop of a decline in oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020).

Dry cargo

Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 10 million tons (up by 4.4% or 0.4 million tons). The growth in ferrous metals and iron, sugar, containers, perishables and chemical goods offset a slight decrease in transshipment of other cargo.

The growth in ferrous metals and iron turnover was driven by strong demand for exports amid record prices in global markets. The increase in sugar transshipment was due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing.

Container transshipment amounted to 2.1 million tons (up by 7.4% or 0.1 million tons). Growth of container turnover in twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 9.1%.

January-May

Change

2021

2020

thsd t

%

Cargo turnover, total

47,461.187

54,371.262

-6,910.075

-12.71%

Liquid cargo, total

37,431.669

44,767.330

-7,335.661

-16.39%

Crude oil

21,582.605

27,939.959

-6,357.354

-22.75%

Oil products

15,379.321

16,334.482

-955.161

-5.85%

UAN

258.859

272.384

-13.525

-4.97%

Oils

210.884

220.505

-9.621

-4.36%

Bulk cargo, total

2,891.014

2,871.976

19.038

0.66%

Iron ore raw materials

1,580.548

1,944.872

-364.324

-18.73%

Other ore cargo

14.181

35.042

-20.861

-59.53%

Chemical cargo

480.466

308.412

172.055

55.79%

Coal

542.410

579.061

-36.651

-6.33%

Sugar

273.409

4.590

268.819

5,856.43%

General cargo, total

4,915.197

4,621.784

293.412

6.35%

Ferrous metals and cast iron

4,363.507

4,048.742

314.764

7.77%

Timber

40.044

48.940

-8.895

-18.18%

Timber (thsd cubic m)

72.465

88.981

-16.516

-18.56%

Nonferrous metals

387.152

438.821

-51.669

-11.77%

Perishable cargo

124.494

85.282

39.212

45.98%

Containers

2,113.440

1,968.558

144.882

7.36%

Containers

2,113.440

1,968.558

144.882

7.36%

Containers (thsd TEU)

229.197

210.151

19.046

9.06%

Other

109.867

141.614

-31.747

-22.42%


NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own LLC NMT on a parity basis.


For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

Disclaimer

NCSP - Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port PJSC published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
