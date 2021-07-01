Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port : Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January–May 2021 against the same period the year before

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 37.4 million tons, down by 7.3 million tons (-16.4%). The indicator was mostly affected by the decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-22.8%, or 6.4 million tons) against the backdrop of a decline in oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020).
Dry cargo
Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 10 million tons (up by 4.4% or 0.4 million tons). The growth in ferrous metals and iron, sugar, containers, perishables and chemical goods offset a slight decrease in transshipment of other cargo.
The growth in ferrous metals and iron turnover was driven by strong demand for exports amid record prices in global markets. The increase in sugar transshipment was due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing.
Container transshipment amounted to 2.1 million tons (up by 7.4% or 0.1 million tons). Growth of container turnover in twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 9.1%.
January-May
Change
2021
2020
thsd t
%
Cargo turnover, total
47,461.187
54,371.262
-6,910.075
-12.71%
Liquid cargo, total
37,431.669
44,767.330
-7,335.661
-16.39%
Crude oil
21,582.605
27,939.959
-6,357.354
-22.75%
Oil products
15,379.321
16,334.482
-955.161
-5.85%
UAN
258.859
272.384
-13.525
-4.97%
Oils
210.884
220.505
-9.621
-4.36%
Bulk cargo, total
2,891.014
2,871.976
19.038
0.66%
Iron ore raw materials
1,580.548
1,944.872
-364.324
-18.73%
Other ore cargo
14.181
35.042
-20.861
-59.53%
Chemical cargo
480.466
308.412
172.055
55.79%
Coal
542.410
579.061
-36.651
-6.33%
Sugar
273.409
4.590
268.819
5,856.43%
General cargo, total
4,915.197
4,621.784
293.412
6.35%
Ferrous metals and cast iron
4,363.507
4,048.742
314.764
7.77%
Timber
40.044
48.940
-8.895
-18.18%
Timber (thsd cubic m)
72.465
88.981
-16.516
-18.56%
Nonferrous metals
387.152
438.821
-51.669
-11.77%
Perishable cargo
124.494
85.282
39.212
45.98%
Containers
2,113.440
1,968.558
144.882
7.36%
Containers (thsd TEU)
229.197
210.151
19.046
9.06%
Other
109.867
141.614
-31.747
-22.42%
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.
NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own LLC NMT on a parity basis.
