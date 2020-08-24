Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-June 2020 against the same period the year before

Press Release



Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-June 2020 against the same period the year before

Normalized[1] cargo turnover of NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) totaled 62.7 million tons (-9.4%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo was down by 4.9 million tons (-8.9%) to 50.8 million tons. The dynamics of this indicator was mainly affected by crude oil turnover (-15.5%, or 5.8 million tons), following the global trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, transshipment of light oil products was up by 1.2 million tons (or +8.2%).

Dry cargo

Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 11.8 million tons (-11.3%, or 1.5 million tons), including 3.6 million tons of bulk cargo (+21%, or 0.6 million tons). Increase in transshipment of bulk cargo significantly offset the drop in transshipment of ferrous metals that totaled 5.1 million tons (-1.2 million tons, or 18.6%).

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 866.4 million in 2019. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

