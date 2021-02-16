Public Joint Stock Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port : Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 against the same period the year before

Log in
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT    NMTP   RU0009084446

02/16/2021 | 02:31am EST
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 against the same period the year before

16-Feb-2021 / 10:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
 

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 against the same period the year before
 

Normalized[1] cargo turnover of the Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) totaled 110.6 million tons (-21%).

 

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 87.8 million tons, down by 26.6 million tons (-23.3%). The indicator was mostly affected by decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-31.5%, or 24.7 million tons) against the backdrop of a general decline in cargo turnover of this raw material in Russian ports, following the global trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020.

 

Dry cargo

Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 22.8 million tons (-10.8%, or 2.8 million tons), including 7.1 million tons of bulk cargo (+9.3%, or 0.6 million tons). The increase in bulk cargo transshipment partially offset the decline in ferrous metal and cast iron turnover, as their transshipment volume amounted to 9.5 million tons (-17.6% or 2.0 million tons).

 

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

 

NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

 

For more information, please contact:

MSidorov@ncsp.com (for press)
 

[1] NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: in the transshipment volume, the turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 2019 is not taken into account.
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 93598
EQS News ID: 1168516

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168516&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
