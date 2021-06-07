Log in
Public Joint Stock Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port : NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020

06/07/2021
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020

07-Jun-2021 / 17:23 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020
 

Moscow          June 7, 2021
 

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) has published Annual Report for 2020 which meets the requirements of Russian and international regulators and the London Stock Exchange listing rules.

The 2020 Annual Report can be downloaded from NCSP Group's website: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/annual_reports/

 

About NCSP Group

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

 


For more information, please contact:

MSidorov@ncsp.com

 
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 109790
EQS News ID: 1205139

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
