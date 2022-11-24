Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMTP   RU0009084446

NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT

(NMTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
5.555 RUB   +0.91%
08:12aTunisia to South Korea: A new trade route for Russian naphtha
RE
10/05U.S. imports of Kazakh crude tumble after Russia's Ukraine invasion
RE
07/11PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tunisia to South Korea: A new trade route for Russian naphtha

11/24/2022 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - South Korea has started importing naphtha from Tunisia, which in turn has seen a jump in supplies from Russia, highlighting the unusual trading routes that are emerging following Western sanctions against Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

South Korea, the world's largest importer of naphtha, last year bought 590,000 tonnes of the fuel used in petrochemicals from Russia, or nearly a quarter of its total naphtha imports, according to trade flow data from Refinitiv.

But those flows have now almost dried up, the figures show.

In the meantime, data from the state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) show Seoul imported 740,000 barrels - or about 82,000 tonnes - of naphtha from Tunisia last month.

That compares with none in the whole of 2021 and just 192,000 barrels in November 2020 - the only prior month of naphtha imports from Tunisia in KNOC data doing back to 2019.

Seoul is also set to receive about 274,000 tonnes of naphtha this month from Tunisia, according to the Refinitiv data.

"Re-routing is mainly to avoid the scrutiny of the West and take advantage of cheaper Russian barrels," Manish Sejwal, vice president of market analysis at Rystad Energy, said of the new trade route.

South Korea's trade ministry declined to comment. Tunisia's trade ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Russian naphtha started landing at La Skhirra port in Tunisia from August this year and last month the North African nation shipped out its first cargo to South Korea, the Refinitiv data shows.

Tunisia, which rarely imports naphtha, received 410,000 tonnes of the light distillate from Russia in August-November this year, compared with none in the whole of 2021, according to the data.

"Tunisia does not import naphtha ... Tunisia exports it," an official at Tunisia's energy ministry said. He declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Last year, Tunisia exported an average 21,000 tonnes per month of naphtha, mostly to European nations, the Refinitiv data shows.

Russian industry sources said naphtha cargoes were shipped to La Skhirra for storage while traders await better prices.

Out of the nine vessels from Russia that went to Tunisia carrying naphtha, four were chartered by Coral Energy.

Coral Energy said it did not have storage in Tunisia and had chartered vessels for its non-Tunisian customers under the deals done on a delivered basis.

Vessels that have loaded from Russia's Novorossiysk port for discharge at Tunisia's La Skhirra

Vessel Volume Departure Date Arrival Date

(KT)

BEKS FENIX 30.00 Oct. 29 Nov. 11

ROLLS I 30.00 Oct. 22 Oct. 31

JANINE K 29.94 Oct. 20 Oct. 28

RES COGITANS 50.00 Oct. 7 Oct. 17

LORELEI 56.09 Oct. 2 Oct. 11

LEADER 58.00 Sep. 2 Sep. 28

ARIEL 28.80 Sep. 1 Sep. 11

LORELEI 62.62 Aug. 16 Aug. 31

MAISTROS 64.60 Aug. 6 Aug. 23

Vessels that have departed from Tunisia's La Skhirra port for discharge in South Korea

Vessel Volume Departure Discharge Arrival

(KT) date Port Date

STI ALEXIS 70.00 Oct. 28 Yeosu (Yosu) Nov. 27

STELLATA 23.00 Oct. 11 Daesan Nov. 22

STELLATA 32.00 Oct. 11 Kwangyang Nov. 16

SERIANA 86.00 Oct. 3 Kwangyang Nov. 10

SPETSES LADY 63.00 Sep. 28 Daesan Nov. 2

SPETSES LADY 24.50 Sep. 28 Kwangyang Oct. 28

(Source: Refinitiv)

(Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee in Seoul, and Tarek A. Amara in Tunisia; Editing by Nidhi Verma and Mark Potter)

By Mohi Narayan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.09% 84.4 Delayed Quote.13.38%
KT CORPORATION 0.81% 37150 End-of-day quote.21.41%
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT 0.91% 5.555 End-of-day quote.-17.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.21% 59.675 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
VESSEL CO., LTD. -2.49% 6260 End-of-day quote.76.34%
WTI -0.15% 77.354 Delayed Quote.7.88%
All news about NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT
08:12aTunisia to South Korea: A new trade route for Russian naphtha
RE
10/05U.S. imports of Kazakh crude tumble after Russia's Ukraine invasion
RE
07/11PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL ..
FA
03/29CPC pipeline outage forces Kazakhstan to cut oil output by a fifth
RE
03/17A rush of Brazilian sugar cargoes unusually heads to Russia -data
RE
03/17Vessels head toward Russia with big sugar cargoes as store shelves empty
RE
03/09Public Joint Stock Company Novorossiysk Commercial ..
CI
03/01Pjsc Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Por : Letter from NCSP Group
PU
02/16NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY
EQ
02/16NCSP Group Reports Consolidated Cargo Turnover Results for the Twelve Months Ended Dece..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 632 M - -
Net income 2020 64,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 103 B 1 695 M -
EV / Sales 2019 193x
EV / Sales 2020 238x
Nbr of Employees 6 988
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT
Duration : Period :
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Georgievich Kireev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maksim Sergeevich Grishanin Director
Sergey Aleksandrovich Andronov Director
Rashid Ravelevich Sharipov Director
Yuriy Alexandrovich Tsvetkov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT-17.70%1 695
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED19.62%23 094
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-2.01%17 458
MISC2.13%7 022
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-7.00%6 639
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-21.27%5 725