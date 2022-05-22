Novosadski Sajam : President of Serbia and Prime Minister of Hungary Declare Open the 89th International Agricultural Fair

The President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban officially declared open the 89th International Agricultural Fair and pointed out that even in these critical times the close relations between the two countries remained strong.

Thanking Viktor Orban, a great friend of Serbia, for his support, president Vučić emphasized that the progress in strengthening the economic relations between Hungary and our county was truly impressive.

- Only seven years ago, Hungary was the seventh country in the European Union when it came to the trade exchange with Serbia, while it holds the second place today, Vučić said. - This year, Hungary is the third country overall in terms of trade exchange with Serbia. The progress in our relations in the agricultural and food industry is unbelievable, because the annual turnover is over EUR 200 million, and it is likely to increase even further. That speaks volumes about the level of friendship and trust, as well as the interest we have created.

Stating that the whole world is about to experience a very difficult winter, even though Serbia is basically not facing a crisis at the moment, Vučić said that he and his Hungarian partners had discussed how the crisis could be overcome.

- I asked prime minister Orban if we could store some of the energy-generating products in Hungary and he immediately replied that it would not be a problem at all, that I should consider it done and that formal arrangements would be made next week, Vučić pointed out. He emphasized that Serbia would help Hungary in case of any shortage and that, if needed, Serbia would be among the first to turn to its neighbor on the north for help.

- We will continue to build such a partnership and we are striving to build such partnerships only with the countries within the Open Balkan, Vučić said.

One example of the successful cooperation between the two countries is the modernization and construction of the Belgrade-Budapest high-speed rail link. In March this year, President Vučić and Prime Minister Orban attended the opening ceremony of the Belgrade-Novi Sad section.

- All this proves that our relations could be brought to the highest possible level, which is confirmed by the fact that Hungary is the partner country of the 89th International Agricultural Fair. I believe we can extend our cooperation even further in the field of agriculture, said the president of Serbia.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Gold Sponsor of the 89th International Agricultural Fair, the Al Dahra company, as well to farmers, who will, according to his words, keep Serbia and a great part of the region alive by providing enough food.

- If the conflict in eastern Europe continues, a large part of the world, more than a quarter of it, will face a great problem related to meeting the needs for elementary amounts of food. That can bring about new catastrophes globally and new problems, such as security issues and others, because people will be fighting for survival. It is very important for us to closely connect power supply, agriculture and food industry and work hard in order to prepare for October, November, December, January and February and to try to overcome all problems and difficulties together, concluded Vučić.

He estimated that the visitors to the Fair will have an opportunity to enjoy the latest economic achievements presented in Novi Sad until 27th May. Apart from mechanization and agricultural products, the exhibits also include genetic potential, organic products, products with protected geographical indication (PGI), products with the "Serbian Quality" label, as well as the National Livestock Exhibition.

- There is still so much we can and need to do to change our habits and our agricultural production, especially when it comes to processing. That is why I am grateful to our Hungarian friends for investing in fruit and vegetable processing facilities in central Serbia. I believe there will be more investments like those, and I am sure that when they work together, people feel lighter and there is a greater benefit to us all, Vučić concluded.

The Hungarian prime minister believes that in these times of crisis it is difficult for Serbia, since it is not an EU member, while it is difficult for Hungary because it is an EU member. - Whatever happens, our two countries can rely on each other, and we will continue to adjust our attitudes, bilaterally and unilaterally. Our economic cooperation is stronger than ever, and we expect Serbian traders and investors in Hungary, Orban said.

According to Orban, doctors were true heroes during the COVID pandemic, but farmers will take over that role this and next year, since they have to work in very difficult conditions and adapt to them.

- It is up to you to put bread on our tables and prevent famine. I believe the citizens of Serbia and Hungary find it important for everyone to have enough bread, because if that is not the case, a great number of people will start moving towards Europe, not to find better living conditions, but to survive, Orban warned.

He also pointed out that Hungary did not agree with economically incomprehensible decisions made in Brussels, which would lead to increase in prices and prevent his country to exploit its full economic potential.

- There are 10 million people in Hungary, and we can feed twice that number provided we make sound economic decision. That's why it is necessary to avoid sanctions that could have unforeseeable consequences, Orban said.

As a man who grew up in a village, the Hungarian prime minister reminded that there is a law which forces a landowner to cultivate their land. - That law has to be obeyed and we, from rural areas, know that land has to be cultivated, which is why that law in necessary, the Hungarian prime minister stated.

The 89th International Agricultural Fair, held until 27th May, is featuring 1,100 exhibitors from Serbia and 21 other countries.

All difficulties are solved more easily together

Aleksandar Vučić thanked the Gold Sponsor of the 89th International Agricultural Fair, the Al Dahra company, as well as farmers who, according to his words, keep Serbia and a great part of the region alive by providing enough food.

- If the conflict in eastern Europe continues, a large part of the world, more than a quarter of it, will face a great problem related to meeting the needs for elementary amounts of food. That can bring about new catastrophes globally and new problems, such as security issues and others, because people will be fighting for survival. It is very important for us to closely connect power supply, agriculture and food industry and work hard in order to prepare for October, November, December, January and February and to try to overcome all problems and difficulties together, Vučić concluded.

An initiative of an entrepreneur from Novi Sad

The Hungarian prime minister reminded everyone of an entrepreneur from Novi Sad, Gyula Hajos, whose initiative resulted in a campaign to organize exhibitions and trade shows of crafts, industrial samples and agricultural products. As a result, between August 11th and 26th 1923, there was the first Novi Sad Exhibition, which marked the beginning of organized events in Novi Sad and which is considered the first event organized by the Novi Sad Fair.