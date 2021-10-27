Log in
GE Digital wide release – Proficy 2022

10/27/2021 | 04:58am EDT
GE Digital wide release - Proficy 2022

2021-10-27

GE Digital is going big with entire portfolio-wide release - Proficy 2022.

Start today and learn what's coming across the entire Proficy family.

• iFIX 2022 (v6.8)

• CIMPLICITY 2022 (v11.5)

• Proficy Plant Applications 2022 (v9.0)

• Proficy Historian 2022 (v10.0)

• Proficy Operations Hub 2022 (v2.5)

• And more - for a total of 10 new products releasing

Get an overview of these new products and hear how Validated Interoperability ensures you're using components that are designed and tested to work together and drive value. Also, discover new portfolio-wide development including a low-code data flow engine, a common installation tool, security, and more.

Disclaimer

Novotek AB published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 08:57:07 UTC.


All news about NOVOTEK AB
10/11NOVOTEK : Do you create digital waste in the cloud?
PU
08/31NOVOTEK AB (OM : NTEK B) acquired 40% stake in TG Alpha for 0.2 million ($0.24 million).
CI
08/30NOVOTEK : What is Transformation?
PU
08/30NOVOTEK : The use of AI in industrial applications takes manufacturing to completely new l..
PU
08/26Novotek förvärvar aktier i bolag i Tyskland
DJ
08/17NOVOTEK AB : Halvårsrapport januari - juni 2021
DJ
08/17Novotek AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/07NOVOTEK : Appoints New Chief Innovation Officer
MT
05/07NOVOTEK : announces an addition to their management team..
PU
05/07Novotek utökar ledningen
DJ
Financials
Sales 2020 319 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
Net income 2020 28,4 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
Net cash 2020 85,4 M 9,92 M 9,92 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 723 M 83,9 M 84,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart NOVOTEK AB
Novotek AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NOVOTEK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Axel Tobias Antius Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Hansson Chief Financial Officer
Lars Göran Andersson Chairman
Claes Åke Lindqvist Independent Director
Hans Fredrik Larsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVOTEK AB54.30%84
ORACLE CORPORATION51.32%265 113
SAP SE17.59%172 431
SERVICENOW, INC.22.94%134 080
DOCUSIGN, INC.26.22%55 195
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.34.25%37 993