Please read the full announcement in PDF
Attachment
- 2024_02_Completion_Of_The_Combination
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|366.8 DKK
|+0.14%
|+4.64%
|-0.94%
|Jan. 26
|Novozymes, Chr. Hansen’s Proposed Merger Secures All Regulatory Approvals
|MT
|Dec. 20
|Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Merger Wins Korean Regulatory Nod
|MT
|Novozymes, Chr. Hansen’s Proposed Merger Secures All Regulatory Approvals
|MT
|Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Merger Wins Korean Regulatory Nod
|MT
|Global markets live: BAE Systems, Amazon, Take-Two, Shell, Pfizer...
|Celadon Pharma raises GBP2.0 million via placing
|AN
|Novozymes-Chr. Hansen Merger Gets EU Nod After Proposed Asset Sale
|MT
|Kerry Group Buys Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Assets for EUR150 Million
|DJ
|Kerry Group to buy lactase business for EUR150 million
|AN
|European Commission clears Novozymes, Chr. Hansen merger
|RE
|Kerry Group plc agreed to acquire Lactase enzyme business from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Novozymes A/S (CPSE:NZYM B) for ?150 million.
|CI
|EU regulators likely to clear Novozymes, Chr. Hansen deal, sources say
|RE
|EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS LIKELY TO APPROVE NOVOZYMES, C…
|RE
|EU Competition Watchdog Extends Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Merger Decision
|MT
|EU extends decision date on Novoyzmes, Chr. Hansen deal to Dec. 12
|RE
|Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Propose Remedy to Secure EU Approval for Merger
|MT
|NOVOZYMES : Q3 23: Stable volume growth underpinned by a recovery in key segments
|Novozymes Introduces Quara LowP for Renewable Diesel Production
|MT
|Novozymes Launches Quara(R) Lowp for Renewable Diesel Feedstock Pre-T Treatment
|CI
|Novozymes Launches ProSilience? HU58
|CI
|Transcript : Novozymes A/S, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
|Novozymes A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|EU antitrust regulators set Nov. 28 deadline for Novozymes, Chr. Hansen deal
|RE
|Novozymes A/S Approves Interim Dividend, Payable on October 17, 2023
|CI
|Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen Announce Executive Leadership Team and Organizational Structure
|CI
|Novo Nordisk's Wegovy bonanza looms large in Denmark
|RE
|Novo Nordisk owner sees chance to go public will open within 18 months
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.94%
|14 794 M $
|-14.53%
|3 820 M $
|-2.68%
|1 603 M $
|-15.93%
|606 M $
|-13.79%
|453 M $
|-81.65%
|216 M $
|-6.23%
|121 M $
|-0.36%
|64 M $