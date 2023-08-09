Please read the full announcement in PDF
Attachment
- 2023_54_Q22023_CompanyAnnouncement
|Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 10:59:37 2023-08-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|327.70 DKK
|+1.02%
|-2.64%
|-6.88%
|Jun. 21
|EQT to Sell Danish Company Ellab to Novo Holdings
|DJ
|May. 05
|NOVOZYMES : BioEnergy surprise drives Q1 23 momentum
Please read the full announcement in PDF
Attachment
|EQT to Sell Danish Company Ellab to Novo Holdings
|DJ
|NOVOZYMES : BioEnergy surprise drives Q1 23 momentum
|Biotechnology Company Novozymes Names New CFO
|MT
|Novozymes A/S Announces CFO Changes
|CI
|Novozymes A/S Announces Change to the Executive Leadership Team
|CI
|Transcript : Novozymes A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
|CI
|Novozymes first-quarter results beats forecast
|RE
|Novozymes A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Novozymes A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Novozymes Shareholders Approve Merger with Chr. Hansen
|MT
|Novozymes, Chr. Hansen to Close Merger After US Antitrust Waiting Period Expires
|MT
|Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Provides Update on Combination of Novozymes
|CI
|Novozymes A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|NOVOZYMES A/S : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|Transcript : Novozymes A/S - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|CI
|NOVOZYMES : EPS cut (2022: +2.3%, 2023: -14.3%)
|NOVOZYMES : Q4 22: solid top-line momentum even as profits fall short
|Comstock Gets $2 Million DOE Grant to Built Pre-Pilot Scale Systems
|DJ
|Transcript : Novozymes A/S, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
|CI
|Novozymes Forecasts Solid Sales Growth In FY23 On Pricing, Volume Increase
|MT
|Novozymes A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Novozymes A/S Proposes Dividend Payment for the Financial Year 2022, Payable on March 7, 2023
|CI
|Novozymes A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Novozymes A/S Announces Jørgen Buhl Rasmussen Decides Not to Seek Re-Election as Member of its Board of Directors
|CI
|Danish Tax Assessment Council Rules Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Merger as Tax-Exempt
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.88%
|13 320 M $
|+0.18%
|4 953 M $
|+3.95%
|1 530 M $
|-27.16%
|800 M $
|-2.71%
|531 M $
|-81.65%
|216 M $
|-8.43%
|119 M $
|-16.36%
|50 M $
|-36.83%
|45 M $
|-59.82%
|28 M $