Conference call
1H 2023
August 9, 2023
Forward Looking Statement
Disclaimer
This presentation and its related comments contain forward-looking statements, including statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements are associated with words such as, but not limited to, "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "project", "could", "may", "might" and other words of similar meaning.
Forward-looking statements are by their very nature associated with risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, both positively and negatively. These risks and uncertainties may, among other things, include unexpected developments in i) the ability to develop and market new products; ii) the demand for Novozymes' products, market-driven price decreases, industry consolidation, and launches of competing products or disruptive technologies in Novozymes' core business areas; iii) the ability to protect and enforce the company's intellectual property rights; iv) significant litigation or breaches of contract; v) the materialization of the company's growth platforms; vi) political conditions, such as acceptance of enzymes produced by genetically modified organisms;
- global economy and capital market conditions, including, but not limited to, currency exchange rates (USD/DKK and EUR/DKK in particular, but not exclusively), interest rates and inflation; viii) significant price decreases for input and materials that compete with Novozymes' biological solutions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments or new information.
Diversified portfolio creates overall stability in a volatile environment
Sales and financial performance
- 3% organic sales growth supported by solid pricing of ~6% and volumes down by ~3%.
- Household Care and Agriculture, Animal Health & Nutrition as expected.
- Bioenergy with continued very strong growth momentum.
- Food, Beverages & Human Health impacted by destocking and lower consumer demand and Grain & Tech Processing impacted by a softer-than- expected textile market.
- Gross margin improving sequentially since Q3 2022. 1H 2023 at 54.7%.
Key events
- Collaboration to explore production of food proteins through captured carbon dioxide.
- Collaboration to explore advanced protein solutions for medical nutrition.
- Interim dividend pay-out expected of ~50% of net profit for period Jan 1-Aug 31, 2023, to honor existing shareholders ahead of Chr. Hansen combination. Expected pay-out date October 17, 2023.
- EBIT margin b.s.i. at 25.0% in 1H and 24.0% b.s.i. in Q2 following lower gross margin year on year and higher operating costs with reduced sales leverage.
Organic sales performance by business area
Q2 2023
1H 2023
26%
27%
3%
7%
2%
0%
1%
-3%-6%
-14%-11%
-7%
Novozymes
Household Care Food, Beverages
Bioenergy
Grain & Tech
Agriculture,
& Human Health
Processing
Animal Health
& Nutrition
2023 outlook
- 4-6%organic sales growth mainly driven by pricing. Innovation and penetration to support volumes, especially in 2H.
- Upped indication for Bioenergy and lowered indication for Food, Beverages & Human Health and Grain & Tech Processing.
- EBIT margin b.s.i.* and ROIC** b.s.i.* outlook maintained.
1H
1H
Q2
Q2
Outlook
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
Sales performance, organic
%
3
10
2
10
4 to 6
EBIT margin b.s.i.*
%
25.0
26.0
24.0
25.9
25 to 26
ROIC** b.s.i.*
%
17.0
17.5
16 to 17
*Special items include costs associated with the proposed combination with Chr. Hansen. **Including goodwill.
***Assumes constant currencies from the time of this announcement and for the remainder of the year.
Household Care
Performance as expected with growth driven by price
- Organic 1H sales growth y/y: 1% (Q2 y/y: 0%).
- Pricing had a positive impact on growth, more than offsetting negative impact from industry volume softness and consumer down-trading.
- Growth as expected in developed markets and across most subareas with continued penetration in emerging markets more than offsetting negative impact from the war in Ukraine.
- Q2: Industry volume softness and consumer down-trading offset by pricing and increased penetration.
2023 expectations
- Growth supported by pricing, innovation and increased penetration in emerging markets.
- Outlook assumes consumer down-trading trend levelling off as well as stable developed market volumes in the second half of the year.
- Full-yearorganic sales growth indication in the low single digits.
28%
of sales
Organic sales performance (y/y)
4%
4%
2%
0%
0%
1%
-1%
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
1H'22
1H'23
Food, Beverages & Human Health
Soft underlying performance driven by destocking and lower consumer demand
- Organic 1H sales growth y/y: -6% (Q2 y/y: -3%).
- Negative impact of roughly 4 percentage points from Q1 comparator effect.
- Lower than expected volumes driven by destocking and lower end-market demand across Food and Beverages subareas, partly offset by positive pricing.
- Human Health was softer than expected, driven by supply chain constraints and a soft market in North America.
- Underlying trends intact with good progress on recent launches and innovation pipeline.
- Q2: Lower volumes due to destocking and lower consumer demand across subareas, partly offset by pricing. Human Health was soft, as per the first half.
2023 expectations
- Growth to be driven by Food and Human Health and supported by pricing and product launches.
- Full-yearorganic sales growth indication now of low single-digit growth (previously high single-digit) following higher-than-expected destocking effects, lower consumer demand and the softer start of the year in Human Health.
22%
of sales
Organic sales performance (y/y)
16%
10%
3%
2%
-3%
-8%
-6%
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
1H'22
1H'23
