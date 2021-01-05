Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novozymes A/S    NZYM B   DK0060336014

NOVOZYMES A/S

(NZYM B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Novozymes A/S : New enzyme makes high protein drinks taste better

01/05/2021 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Around the world, consumers care about their health and want to buy food that support well-being. Protein-enriched food & beverage, and particularly ready-to-drink protein beverages are in high demand; it's a growing product category for sports nutrition companies and large beverage producers.

While health is important for consumers, many people have experienced off-tastes such as bitterness or astringency that, in many cases, come along with protein food and beverages. To compensate, manufacturers would very often add ingredients to mask such off-tastes.

'We have developed Formea Prime to help beverage producers and brands to overcome the typical formulation challenges when using whey protein hydrolysates, particularly in ready-to-drink protein beverages,' says Christian Schmock, Head of Business Unit for Food Platforms at Novozymes

Formea Prime is a protease enzyme and it builds on Novozymes' enzymatic Formea platform, which was developed for protein drinks.

'Used in the production process, Formea Prime provides all the benefits of whey protein hydrolysates, such as improved stability and improved absorption - but without the problems of bitter taste,' explains Christian Schmock. 'With Formea Prime brands do not need to add ingredients to secure the taste that consumers want.'

Market analytics find that the trend for protein fortified food & beverage products continues to grow rapidly. Alone, the global sports nutrition market is poised for exceptional expansion with industry's growth at a CAGR of 11% toward 2023, to reach $26 billion*.

As the market develops, the consumer market is changing from sportsmen to everyone. Aging people are becoming more focused on retaining muscle mass, and they also seek to buy protein fortified drinks.

'New consumers are looking for larger variety of products, products with higher protein content, better sensorial experience, more convenient products such as shelf-stable drinks. And consumers also care about the environmental impact of food production, and they want cleaner label. This is exactly what Formea Prime helps manufacturers to overcome,' says Christian Schmock.

Novozymes has launched Formea Prime globally.

To learn more about Formea Prime, please visit here.

*References. Market growth of sports drinks. Reference and data by 3A Consulting Group in 2019 report.

Disclaimer

Novozymes A/S published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 13:09:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOVOZYMES A/S
08:10aNOVOZYMES A/S : New enzyme makes high protein drinks taste better
PU
2020NOVOZYMES A/S : acquires Microbiome Labs and adds a strong position in the North..
PU
2020NOVOZYMES A/S : acquires Microbiome Labs
AQ
2020NOVOZYMES A/S : switches to renewable electricity in North America
PU
2020NOVOZYMES A/S : New sales reporting structure introduced. 2020 organic sales gro..
AQ
2020NOVOZYMES A/S : New bioenergy enzyme solution harnesses the untapped potential o..
PU
2020NOVOZYMES A/S : New biological solution strengthens gluten and improves dough
PU
2020NOVOZYMES A/S : Proposal of candidates to the Board of Directors
AQ
2020NOVOZYMES A/S : Change of management
AQ
2020Givaudan Joins Novozymes to Discover New Sustainable Ingredients for Customer..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 135 M 2 334 M 2 334 M
Net income 2020 2 880 M 475 M 475 M
Net Debt 2020 4 400 M 726 M 726 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 98 251 M 16 200 M 16 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,26x
EV / Sales 2021 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 180
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart NOVOZYMES A/S
Duration : Period :
Novozymes A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOZYMES A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 355,37 DKK
Last Close Price 350,60 DKK
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ester Baiget President & Chief Executive Officer
Jørgen Buhl Rasmussen Chairman
Graziela Chaluppe dos Santos Malucelli Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Lars Green Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claus Crone Fuglsang Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOZYMES A/S0.31%16 200
ECOLAB INC.-0.95%61 174
SIKA AG2.85%40 036
GIVAUDAN SA2.01%39 884
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG1.64%23 031
SYMRISE AG1.38%18 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ