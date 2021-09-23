Novozymes A/S : named 2021 EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year thanks to breakthroughs in enzyme-based detergents

September 23, 2021 - Novozymes has been chosen as a 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The important award recognizes companies that produce products that are both environmentally sustainable and use safer chemicals.



"This recognition as an outstanding Safer Choice Innovator is very significant," says Arnaud Melin, Vice President of Consumer Biosolutions, Americas, at Novozymes. "It is well-aligned with our purpose, which is to find biological answers for better lives in a growing world."



Novozymes has been involved in several initiatives that have helped it secure the award. One of these is the promotion of ingredients approved by Safer Choice for household products. Halving the company's CO 2 emissions by 2030 is another target as well as sourcing all electricity from renewables.



"Our corporate target is aligned with the actual needs of the planet, which is to keep CO 2 emissions below a level that would prevent global warming from increasing above 1.5 degrees Celsius," says Arlan Peters, the company's Head of Sustainability in North America.





Novozymes' work on improving detergents has also played a crucial part in winning the award. Conventional detergents used today typically contain ingredients derived from fossil fuels, a non-renewable resource. Surfactants, for example, are widely used in detergents to remove stains. However, they are often produced from crude oil, where extracting it can destroy natural habitats and disturb wildlife, and the refining process produces carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.



Novozymes is therefore exploring how enzymes - proteins that can accelerate chemical reactions in nature - can be used instead to help eradicate stains and reduce the amount of surfactants in detergents.



"What we are finding is that you can optimize performance by replacing up to 10-30% of surfactants with 1% of enzymes to match or exceed the wash performance," says Ann C. Lee, a Staff Scientist in Novozymes' Technical Service team for Household Care.



Product performance is another key criterion for Safer Choice, as alternative ingredients must also be as effective as conventional ones.





Enzymes have a much lower carbon footprint than surfactants since they are produced through a natural fermentation process that involves microorganisms such as bacteria. Furthermore, they are a more sustainable option since a tiny amount can be substituted for a much larger quantity of surfactant.



"You do not need to add a lot of enzymes because they are catalytic in nature," says Lee. "That means they can increase the rate of cleaning without themselves being consumed in the process."



Using enzymes can further improve a detergent's environmental credentials by reducing its carbon footprint during use. They can effectively remove stains when using cold water which isn't the case with most detergents that rely only on surfactants. Conventional laundry detergents require hot water to effectively clean clothes, which consumes energy and produces significant carbon emissions as a result.



"When you look at the lifecycle of a detergent, about 90% of all the carbon emissions occur in the use phase when consumers are turning their dial up to warm or hot water," says Peters.



Washing clothes in cold water could also help prevent the release of microfibers from clothing into the environment. Clothes made from synthetic fabrics such as polyester often shed tiny plastic fibers less than 5 millimeters in size during a wash which can end up in rivers and oceans and harm fish and aquatic life. Preliminary research suggests, however, that washing clothes in cold water and on shorter cycles can reduce shedding by up to 50%.



"Consumers can have a massive impact on how many microplastics are introduced in the environment by changing how they wash their clothes," says Jatin Sharma, Regional Marketing Manager. "Novozymes' enzymes are one of the pivotal technologies that help enable cold water washing in North America and the world."



Since the Safer Choice program also seeks out ingredients that reduce pollution to the air and water, enzymes are a good fit.





Developing new enzymes will also help reduce the need for fossil-fuel-based surfactants. Whereas surfactants can effectively remove a wide range of stains, specific enzymes are needed to tackle each stain type. Lipases, for example, break down lipids in food oils and fats while amylases target starch-based foods such as pasta, puddings or gravy. But until recently, there was no enzyme to tackle body grime, which can leave clothes smelling sweaty even after a wash. Many conventional detergents can't remove it either, often using fragrances to try and mask it with poor results.



"Sometimes you will see (shirt) collars turn yellowish or greyish over time," says Lee. "That is because (body grime) was not removed the first time and it builds up."



However, after a decade of work, Lee and her colleagues have now produced a breakthrough enzyme that targets extracellular DNA in bodily secretions such as sweat and breaks it down. Since extracellular DNA is sticky and viscous, dirt and other substances often cling to it.



"Our latest ingredient is a phosphodiesterase," says Lee. "We are working with a lot of customers now on how they can formulate it in a detergent to go after body soil and as a consequence reduce body odor."



The Safer Choice label should now help enzyme-based detergents to be more widely used. Consumers seeking out more sustainable and bio-based products will now be able to quickly spot them in supermarkets.



"It is one of the most recognized consumer labels," says Melin. "I think this is one way for us to make a difference in how consumers do their laundry."

Facts: EPA's Safer Choice program and Novozymes as outstanding Safer Choice Innovator

According to the EPA, Safer Choice helps consumers, businesses, and purchasers find products that perform and contain ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment.

Safer Choice is an EPA Pollution Prevention (P2) program, which includes practices that reduce, eliminate, or prevent pollution at its source, such as using safer ingredients in products.

To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet EPA's Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria. The Safer Choice program currently partners with nearly 400 formulator-manufacturer partners who make approximately 2,000 Safer Choice-certified products for both retail and institutional and industrial customers.

Novozymes is recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Innovator. In 2020, Novozymes added six enzyme ingredients to CleanGredients, a database of chemical ingredients pre-approved for use in Safer Choice-certified products.

Novozymes also supported 25 requests made by formulators and brand owners for certification of formulations by the Safer Choice program. Novozymes submitted new innovations for evaluation including three ingredients that allow formulators to remove boron from their formulations and use a more concentrated enzyme that delivers the same performance as an existing product at a lower dosage. The enzymes supplied by Novozymes are important to detergent efficacy in cold water. Cold water washing also contributes to EPA's goal of addressing climate change.

You can learn more about the Safer Choice program here and Novozymes' work on biological detergents here.





