Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novozymes A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NZYM B   DK0060336014

NOVOZYMES A/S

(NZYM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:22 2022-07-15 am EDT
423.40 DKK   +0.24%
03:00aNovozymes plan to further increase prices across the portfolio in response to the significant and persistent hike in incoming cost
AQ
06/29Novozymes' financial calendar 2023
GL
06/27Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novozymes plan to further increase prices across the portfolio in response to the significant and persistent hike in incoming cost

07/15/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novozymes has experienced unprecedented cost-inflation on raw materials, energy, and logistics. To recover these headwinds, substantial price increases will be implemented.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – 15 July 2022. Novozymes has been able to partially shield its customers from a large part of the global challenges, securing business continuity and high price stability relative to other suppliers.

However, Novozymes will further substantially increase prices at a level at least in line with the current and continued inflationary pressure no later than early 2023, to ensure continued innovation and supply robustness.

Novozymes is committed to create a sustainable future together with our customers and partners with high performing solutions in a cost-effective manner.  

All customers have been or will be contacted shortly by their respective account managers.

About Novozymes
Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners, and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel, and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com

NASDAQ OMX: NZYM-B • 6,500 employees • DKK 15 billion turnover • 30+ industries • 700+ products

   
Media Relations  
Lina Danstrup,
Head of Media Relations
Phone: +45 30 77 05 52
lind@novozymes.com		  

Attachment


All news about NOVOZYMES A/S
03:00aNovozymes plan to further increase prices across the portfolio in response to the signi..
AQ
06/29Novozymes' financial calendar 2023
GL
06/27Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
06/27Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
06/21Biotalys Seeks To Expand Proprietary Biofungicide Use With Denmark's Novozymes
MT
06/21Biotalys and Novozymes Enter into Partnership to Expand Opportunities for Evoca™
CI
06/20Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
06/20Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
06/20NOVOZYMES A/S : Share buyback
CO
06/17TRANSCRIPT : Novozymes A/S - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVOZYMES A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 903 M 2 273 M 2 273 M
Net income 2022 3 156 M 424 M 424 M
Net Debt 2022 5 796 M 779 M 779 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,1x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 117 B 15 695 M 15 695 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,25x
EV / Sales 2023 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 641
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart NOVOZYMES A/S
Duration : Period :
Novozymes A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOZYMES A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 422,40 DKK
Average target price 459,94 DKK
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ester Baiget President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Green Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jørgen Buhl Rasmussen Chairman
Claus Crone Fuglsang Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Graziela Chaluppe dos Santos Malucelli Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVOZYMES A/S-21.37%15 695
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-4.03%6 464
BORREGAARD ASA-31.89%1 485
PUYANG HUICHENG ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.18.73%1 238
HENAN JINDAN LACTIC ACID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-33.15%807
CIRCA GROUP AS-7.83%95