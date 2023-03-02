|
Resolutions from Novozymes A/S' Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023
Please read the full announcement in PDF
|
|All news about NOVOZYMES A/S
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on NOVOZYMES A/S
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
18 061 M
2 590 M
2 590 M
|Net income 2023
|
3 194 M
458 M
458 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
5 925 M
850 M
850 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|29,9x
|Yield 2023
|1,70%
|
|Capitalization
|
94 431 M
13 448 M
13 544 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|5,56x
|EV / Sales 2024
|5,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 610
|Free-Float
|72,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NOVOZYMES A/S
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|341,40 DKK
|Average target price
|391,21 DKK
|Spread / Average Target
|14,6%