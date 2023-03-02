Advanced search
    NZYM B   DK0060336014

NOVOZYMES A/S

(NZYM B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:59:45 2023-03-02 am EST
342.10 DKK   +0.21%
02:21pResolutions from Novozymes A/S' Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023
GL
05:04aTrading by management and close relations of management
GL
03/01Trading by management and close relations of management
GL
Resolutions from Novozymes A/S' Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023

03/02/2023 | 02:21pm EST
Please read the full announcement in PDF

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 18 061 M 2 590 M 2 590 M
Net income 2023 3 194 M 458 M 458 M
Net Debt 2023 5 925 M 850 M 850 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,9x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 94 431 M 13 448 M 13 544 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
EV / Sales 2024 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 610
Free-Float 72,7%
Managers and Directors
Ester Baiget President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Green Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jørgen Buhl Rasmussen Chairman
Claus Crone Fuglsang Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Graziela Chaluppe dos Santos Malucelli Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVOZYMES A/S-2.98%13 544
BORREGAARD ASA17.37%1 710
PUYANG HUICHENG ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.10.62%1 276
HENAN JINDAN LACTIC ACID TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.8.80%624
I-TECH AB40.15%86
FERMENTALG-0.07%65