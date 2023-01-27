Advanced search
    NZYM B   DK0060336014

NOVOZYMES A/S

(NZYM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:36:35 2023-01-27 am EST
346.50 DKK   -0.52%
07:04aTrading by management and close relations of management
GL
06:58aTrading by management and close relations of management
GL
06:50aTrading by management and close relations of management
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trading by management and close relations of management

01/27/2023 | 07:04am EST
Please read the full announcement in PDF

Attachment


All news about NOVOZYMES A/S
01/26Comstock Gets $2 Million DOE Grant to Built Pre-Pilot Scale Systems
DJ
01/26Transcript : Novozymes A/S, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
CI
01/26Novozymes Forecasts Solid Sales Growth In FY23 On Pricing, Volume Increase
MT
01/26Novozymes delivers historically strong full-year results
GL
01/26Novozymes delivers historically strong full-year results
GL
01/26Group financial statement and annual report for 2022
GL
Analyst Recommendations on NOVOZYMES A/S
Financials
Sales 2023 18 214 M 2 660 M 2 660 M
Net income 2023 3 409 M 498 M 498 M
Net Debt 2023 5 939 M 867 M 867 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,9x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 96 309 M 14 065 M 14 065 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
EV / Sales 2024 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 741
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart NOVOZYMES A/S
Novozymes A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOZYMES A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 348,30 DKK
Average target price 400,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ester Baiget President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Green Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jørgen Buhl Rasmussen Chairman
Claus Crone Fuglsang Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Graziela Chaluppe dos Santos Malucelli Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVOZYMES A/S-1.02%14 065
BORREGAARD ASA0.53%1 536
PUYANG HUICHENG ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.8.90%1 272
HENAN JINDAN LACTIC ACID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD3.67%602
FERMENTALG-1.12%65
I-TECH AB1.12%63