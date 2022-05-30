Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
The SPAC
Boats
Sin stocks
The future of mobility
Biotechnology
Robotics
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Strategic Metals
Sin stocks
Education
Fintechs
Hydrogen
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Denmark
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Novozymes A/S
News
Summary
NZYM B
DK0060336014
NOVOZYMES A/S
(NZYM B)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
05/30 05:55:00 am EDT
451.55
DKK
+6.02%
05:11a
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/23
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/16
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
05/30/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Please read the full announcement in the attached PDF
Attachment
2022_19_Stock_buyback_program
All news about NOVOZYMES A/S
05:11a
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/23
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/16
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/16
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/09
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/09
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/02
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
04/28
NOVOZYMES A/S
: Sowing seeds for future innovation in new plant science think tank
PU
04/27
TRANSCRIPT
: Novozymes A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27
NOVOZYMES A/S
: 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVOZYMES A/S
2021
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Asos, Avis Budget, Meritage Homes, Kansas City Southern, UPS...
2021
TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Dollar General, ENI, Infineon...
2018
ABN AMRO
: European shares recover from seven-day losing streak
RE
More recommendations
Financials
DKK
USD
Sales 2022
16 844 M
2 426 M
2 426 M
Net income 2022
3 153 M
454 M
454 M
Net Debt 2022
5 434 M
783 M
783 M
P/E ratio 2022
37,4x
Yield 2022
1,35%
Capitalization
118 B
17 023 M
17 023 M
EV / Sales 2022
7,34x
EV / Sales 2023
7,08x
Nbr of Employees
6 641
Free-Float
72,6%
More Financials
Chart NOVOZYMES A/S
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOZYMES A/S
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
425,90 DKK
Average target price
474,61 DKK
Spread / Average Target
11,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ester Baiget
President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Green
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jørgen Buhl Rasmussen
Chairman
Claus Crone Fuglsang
Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Graziela Chaluppe dos Santos Malucelli
Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVOZYMES A/S
-20.72%
17 023
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
-18.59%
5 704
BORREGAARD ASA
-19.10%
1 891
PUYANG HUICHENG ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.
-13.18%
926
HENAN JINDAN LACTIC ACID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
-39.54%
745
CIRCA GROUP AS
-2.53%
108
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave