    NZYM B   DK0060336014

NOVOZYMES A/S

(NZYM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 05:55:00 am EDT
451.55 DKK   +6.02%
05:11aTransactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/23Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
05/16Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program
GL
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program

05/30/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Please read the full announcement in the attached PDF

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 16 844 M 2 426 M 2 426 M
Net income 2022 3 153 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2022 5 434 M 783 M 783 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,4x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 118 B 17 023 M 17 023 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,34x
EV / Sales 2023 7,08x
Nbr of Employees 6 641
Free-Float 72,6%
Technical analysis trends NOVOZYMES A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 425,90 DKK
Average target price 474,61 DKK
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ester Baiget President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Green Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jørgen Buhl Rasmussen Chairman
Claus Crone Fuglsang Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Graziela Chaluppe dos Santos Malucelli Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVOZYMES A/S-20.72%17 023
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-18.59%5 704
BORREGAARD ASA-19.10%1 891
PUYANG HUICHENG ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-13.18%926
HENAN JINDAN LACTIC ACID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-39.54%745
CIRCA GROUP AS-2.53%108