  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novozymes A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NZYM B   DK0060336014

NOVOZYMES A/S

(NZYM B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:07 2022-06-20 am EDT
412.80 DKK   +3.38%
06/17TRANSCRIPT : Novozymes A/S - Special Call
CI
06/16Novozymes and AgroFresh form partnership to unlock the potential of biotechnology to improve post-harvest quality and reduce food waste
AQ
06/15AgroFresh Solutions, Novozymes to Partner on Post-Harvest Food Quality
MT
Transactions under Novozymes' stock buyback program

06/20/2022 | 04:51am EDT
Please read the full announcement in the attached PDF

Attachment


All news about NOVOZYMES A/S
Analyst Recommendations on NOVOZYMES A/S
Financials
Sales 2022 16 858 M 2 371 M 2 371 M
Net income 2022 3 155 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2022 5 537 M 779 M 779 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 110 B 15 525 M 15 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,88x
EV / Sales 2023 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 641
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart NOVOZYMES A/S
Duration : Period :
Novozymes A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOZYMES A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 399,30 DKK
Average target price 474,06 DKK
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ester Baiget President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Green Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jørgen Buhl Rasmussen Chairman
Claus Crone Fuglsang Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Graziela Chaluppe dos Santos Malucelli Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVOZYMES A/S-25.67%15 525
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-12.92%6 086
BORREGAARD ASA-23.87%1 683
PUYANG HUICHENG ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-2.65%1 036
HENAN JINDAN LACTIC ACID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-38.42%757
CIRCA GROUP AS-6.68%98