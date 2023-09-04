Novozymes A/S is the world's leading producer of enzymes and microorganisms for industrial companies. Net sales break down by market as follows: - industry of cleaning and household maintenance products (31.8%); - food industry and human health (23.2%); - bioenergy (18.1%); - technical and cereal industries (15%): microorganisms used in the field of wastewater treatment, technical enzymes intended for the textile, leather, pulp and paper industries; - agriculture and animal feed industry (11.9%): enzymes used to improve the productivity and digestion of certain foods. At the end of 2021, the group had 16 production sites around the world. The geographic breakdown of sales is as follows: Denmark (1.4%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (36.6%), North America (31.3%), Asia/Pacific (20.1%) and Latin America (10.6%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals