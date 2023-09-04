Please read the announcement in PDF
Attachment
- 2023_Chinese_merger_approval_granted
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06:17:20 2023-09-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|303.45 DKK
|+2.03%
|-0.62%
|-13.73%
|11:18am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.92%
|11 931 M $
|-3.51%
|4 751 M $
|+2.76%
|1 454 M $
|-35.35%
|705 M $
|-7.11%
|504 M $
|-81.65%
|216 M $
|-6.44%
|124 M $
|-28.67%
|47 M $
|-29.18%
|42 M $
|-58.77%
|28 M $