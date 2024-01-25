Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Harris Liontas, CEO of Novra Technologies Inc. ("Novra") today announced the promotion of Rodney Allan to the position of President of the Novra Group of companies. As President he will report directly to Novra's CEO and take on responsibility for many of the day-to-day activities of the group.

Allan originally joined International Datacasting Inc. (IDC), a Novra Group company, in 2013. Since then he has taken on multiple senior technical and leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including Director of Professional Services and most recently General Manager of IDC. He has also been instrumental in driving development of IDC's innovative MISTiQ technology and service offering - a secure, reliable, low-latency internet cloud content distribution solution for broadcasters. Prior to joining IDC, Allan was a systems engineer, systems architect and technology manager at General Electric, where he worked on radio and video applications for defence and aerospace sectors. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) and a Masters Certificate in Project Management from Carleton University.

Liontas commented, "For the past ten years, Rodney has been an invaluable asset to Novra. His dedication and deep understanding of our technologies, our customers, and our vertical markets make him the ideal choice to take on the role of President. He has consistently made strong positive contributions and grown with each new responsibility he's taken on. In addition to being a successful leader, he's a talented engineer, which is key in a technology-driven business like ours. I'm confident that in this new role Rodney's perspective and drive will have a positive impact for all our stakeholders. At the same time, this move will allow me to focus on overall corporate strategy, key partnerships/acquisitions, shareholder relations and involvement in strategic marketing opportunities."

Allan commented, "I'm looking forward to this new challenge and to working with existing leadership and our excellent team to develop new technologies, products and services to help drive our customers' success. At the same time, I'll be focusing on enhancing critical internal processes and systems to support those efforts across all Novra Group companies."

About Novra Technologies Inc.:

Novra (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) is an international technology provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies Inc, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Corporation. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications, including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications.

For more information visit: www.novragroup.com

