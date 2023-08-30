MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Novra Technologies Inc.
Management's Discussion & Analysis
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Novra Technologies Inc.("Novra") should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and related notes included therein (the "Consolidated Financial Statements"). These Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All information in this MD&A is presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Tabular dollars are in thousands, except per share amounts. Amounts in tables may not reconcile due to rounding differences.
Throughout this MD&A, "we", "us", "our", "Novra", and "Company" refer to Novra Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries.
This MD&A is dated as of August 29, 2023 and is current to this date. The MD&A and the Consolidated Financial Statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on August 29, 2023.
Financial statements, MD&A and other information relating to Novra are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, concerning but not limited to: our outlook, the expected cost savings from integrating Wegener operations with the Novra Group, proposed acquisition of remaining 48.4% of Wegener, anticipated developments in our operations in future periods, the adequacy of Novra's financial resources and other events and conditions that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "expect", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", "promising", "targeted", "plans" "possible", "position for", "prepare for" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. As such, forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described herein under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of this MD&A.
For the above reasons, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Table of Contents
OVERALL PERFORMANCE
Results and Outlook
Highlights of 2023 so far
DISCUSSION OF OPERATIONS
Revenue and Gross Margin
Operating Expenses
Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss)
Other Income and Finance Costs
Depreciation and Amortization
Tax Expense
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
LIQUIDITY
CAPITAL RESOURCES
OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS
TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
ACCOUNTING MATTERS
Critical Accounting Estimates
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND OTHER INSTRUMENTS
RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Novra Technologies Inc. (headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada) is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), which trades under the stock symbol NVI. Novra is also listed in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Exchange, under the symbol NVRVF. Novra owns International Datacasting Corporation ("IDC") based in Ottawa, Canada, as well as controlling interest in Wegener Corporation ("Wegener"), based in Atlanta GA. Both are long-time leaders in multimedia broadband distribution infrastructure. Together they make up the Novra group of companies ("Novra Group"). For more background see the website at www.novragroup.com.
Novra is a global business with customers on every continent. We provide technology for distribution of broadband data via satellite and IP networks with a specialization in broadcast media. The Novra Group companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems, and services. Products include hardware and software tailored for advanced applications in key vertical markets: video, radio, and data distribution, digital cinema and digital signage. Areas of expertise and added value include: encryption, next-generation hybrid networks (satellite/terrestrial/cloud), and efficient bandwidth utilization.
About our business
The media distribution landscape is going through major upheaval driven by a combination of market and technology factors. Important changes include:
- Content is changing. With the explosion of streaming media-video and audio-long form content, limited series, live vs on-demand, the demand for media is growing and evolving.
- Revenue models are changing. Advertising can be much more precisely targeted. New subscription models are emerging. Licensing and underwriting practices are changing. Content is being accessed in more granular models (e.g., through specific apps vs bouquets of live channels).
- Distribution platforms and architectures are changing.The legacy model of distribution ofchannel-basedmedia as a broadcast viasatellite-"pointto multipoint"- is evolving into a bandwidth intensive hybrid satellite/internet model.
These changes are happening fast and networks are looking for infrastructure that can support these changes - infrastructure that is adaptable and upgradeable. This means a move away from hardware intensive platforms requiring "forklift upgrades" every few years, to software-centric appliances that are scalable, flexible, and cost-effective. We are focused on providing the technology and expertise to meet this paradigm shift.
Keeping up with the changes: designing for today and tomorrow
Our business strategy addresses the current needs of our customers and key markets while steering in the direction of new models and new opportunities.
- Targeting the applications and geographical markets where satellite technology still thrivesincluding government applications (communications, weather, defense) in North America and around the world, international markets where geographical population distribution is wide and availability of terrestrial broadband is low (such as Latin America and Australia), as well as longtime customers with legacy networks that continue to evolve and grow.
- Diversifying into hybrid and IP distribution where we have competitive advantages and see opportunity.All of our products support satellite and IP distribution and are designed for maximum interoperability.
- Addressing our customers' need for migration strategies-weare"cloud-ready"with the hardware and software products networks need, as well as systems expertise. We partner with our customers to help them decide whether, when, and how to migrate their systems.
Smart products:
We are taking innovative initiatives to improve functionality, reduce costs, and open new markets for our products:
- We have been pioneers in cloud delivery for broadcasters. OurMISTiQ managed cloud solution for broadcasters is now in its third generation. It's a mature, proven platform that allows broadcasters (radio and/or video) to use the internet for backup/redundancy, to expand their reach beyond the satellite footprint, even to migrate completely to internet delivery.
The internet is an inhospitable environment for broadcasting which requires low-latency and reliable timing. MISTiQ uses aggressive strategies for mitigating the challenges of this environment and provides extremely low-latency and high availability. MISTiQ 3 has been upgraded to a containerized microservices architecture for increased scalability and features expanded monitoring tools-to give customers more visibility and control over their data.
- We also are integrating and consolidating various product lines and models into ourMAP series. MAP stands for Modular Architecture Platform-the design philosophy is to make a resilient, reliable hardware platform and customize/adapt it to particular vertical markets. For example, MAP Pro Audio has professional balance audio outputs, MAP Pro Cinema has expanded on- board storage for very large files, MAP Pro Video has specialized video outputs. By using common elements we reduce the time to market, inventory requirements, and are in a better position to manage ongoing supply chain challenges.
- We continue to lead the market in IP Encapsulation and encryption solutions, as well as lifecycle support for mission-critical networks.
Our business focus: We are leaders in an important market niche-mission-critical professional networks that require rapid, ultra-reliable content delivery, whether for a live on-air broadcast, urgent secure defence data, the latest Hollywood blockbuster, or encrypted block chain data. Our core product lines are applicable across a range of vertical markets. This allows us to focus on maintaining a diversified business base. Our target vertical markets are:
- Video distribution: products and systems for providing end-to-end solutions for traditional and non-traditional video networks. This is a key focus area for our innovation activities, including ongoing projects in augmented reality, remote collaboration, and emerging technologies. Our video products target the following key market niches:
- Broadcast video networks of all sizes
- Digital program insertion (for targeted advertising, regionalization, and blackout management)
- Delivery of live and file-based video content distribution
- Digital signage
- IPTV
- Professional-qualitystreaming video
