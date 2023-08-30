Novra Technologies Inc.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Novra Technologies Inc.("Novra") should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and related notes included therein (the "Consolidated Financial Statements"). These Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All information in this MD&A is presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Tabular dollars are in thousands, except per share amounts. Amounts in tables may not reconcile due to rounding differences.

Throughout this MD&A, "we", "us", "our", "Novra", and "Company" refer to Novra Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries.

This MD&A is dated as of August 29, 2023 and is current to this date. The MD&A and the Consolidated Financial Statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on August 29, 2023.

Financial statements, MD&A and other information relating to Novra are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, concerning but not limited to: our outlook, the expected cost savings from integrating Wegener operations with the Novra Group, proposed acquisition of remaining 48.4% of Wegener, anticipated developments in our operations in future periods, the adequacy of Novra's financial resources and other events and conditions that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "expect", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", "promising", "targeted", "plans" "possible", "position for", "prepare for" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. As such, forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described herein under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of this MD&A.

For the above reasons, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

