CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Six Months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

[Notice: These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by Novra's independent auditor.]

Table of Contents

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) ..

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements:

Note 1 - General Information

7

Note 2 - Basis of Preparation and Presentation

7

Note 3 - Current Assets

8

Note 4 - Right-of-use Assets

8

Note 5 - Related Party Transactions

8

Note 6

- Borrowings

10

Note 7

- Shareholders' Equity

11

Note 8

- Depreciation and Amortization

12

Note 9

- Finance Income and Finance Costs

12

Note 10 - Revenues…………………………………………………………………………

13

Note 11 - Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

14

NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Canadian dollars)

NOTES

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

374,413

$

1,965,537

Restricted non-redeemable GIC's

1,388,261

1,354,400

Trade and other receivables

1,720,710

698,435

Sub-lease receivable - current portion

60,433

61,896

Inventories

1,787,244

2,031,288

Prepayments and other

56,429

90,845

Total Current Assets

5,387,489

6,202,401

Non-Current Assets

Sub-lease receivable

76,701

111,907

Equipment

16,374

21,915

Right-of-use assets

4

1,326,112

1,453,962

Intangible assets

1,174,783

1,022,912

Total Non-Current Assets

2,593,969

2,610,696

TOTAL ASSETS

$

7,981,458

$

8,813,097

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

$

1,338,316

$

1,710,834

Borrowings

6

175,253

217,610

Lease liabilities

11(a)

223,756

240,472

Customer deposits

1,139,144

1,142,541

Deferred revenue - current portion

1,620,701

795,936

Advances from related parties

1,676,311

1,589,701

Promissory notes from related party - current portion

-

-

Total Current Liabilities

6,173,481

5,697,094

Non-Current Liabilities

Borrowings

6

2,278,169

2,397,621

Lease liabilities

11(a)

1,545,502

1,660,221

Deferred revenue

9,251

699,047

Promissory notes from related party

5(d)

1,235,901

1,200,000

Total Non-Current Liabilities

5,068,824

5,956,889

TOTAL LIABILITIES

11,242,305

11,653,983

Equity

Share capital

7

7,372,749

7,372,749

Contributed surplus

500,576

500,576

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

(20,398)

(73,753)

Accumulated deficit

(10,979,778)

(10,613,436)

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF NOVRA

(3,126,851)

(2,813,864)

Non-Controlling Interests

(133,996)

(27,022)

TOTAL EQUITY

(3,260,847)

(2,840,886)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

7,981,458

$

8,813,097

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements

NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)(UNAUDITED)

(Canadian dollars, except share data)

Quarter ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

NOTES

2023

2022

2023

2022

REVENUE

10

$

2,192,020

$

2,338,024

$

3,278,573

$

3,267,355

COST OF REVENUE

1,305,460

1,167,768

1,696,320

1,749,279

GROSS PROFIT

886,560

1,170,256

1,582,253

1,518,076

OPERATING EXPENSES

General and administrative

398,418

291,955

686,017

560,774

Sales and marketing

246,755

240,541

469,731

473,863

Research and development

359,779

695,949

900,406

1,276,191

Total operating expenses

1,004,952

1,228,445

2,056,154

2,310,828

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(118,392)

(58,189)

(473,901)

(792,752)

Other Income (Expenses)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(13,968)

8,021

70,955

51,303

Finance income

33,860

3,647

34,025

9,118

Finance costs

9(b)

(51,039)

(45,872)

(104,395)

(117,966)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(149,539)

(92,393)

(473,316)

(850,297)

Income tax recovery (expense)

-

-

-

-

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(149,539)

$

(92,393)

$

(473,316)

$

(850,297)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments on Wegener Consolidation

(93,643)

(40,632)

53,355

(1,995)

Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes

(93,643)

(40,632)

53,355

(1,995)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

$

(243,182)

$

(133,025)

$

(419,961)

$

(852,292)

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:

Basic

$

(0.0016)

$

(0.007)

$

(0.0110)

$

(0.026)

Diluted

$

(0.0016)

$

(0.007)

$

(0.0110)

$

(0.026)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

33,420,293

33,396,293

33,420,293

33,396,293

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted

33,420,293

33,396,293

33,420,293

33,396,293

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO :

Shareholders of Novra

$

(52,061)

$

(366,342)

Non-controlling interest

$

(97,478)

$

(106,974)

$

(149,539)

(473,316)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Shareholders of Novra

$

(145,704)

$

(312,987)

Non-controlling interest

$

(97,478)

$

(106,974)

(243,182)

(419,961)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements

NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Canadian dollars, except share data)

Number of

Accumulated Other

Non-

Total

Common

Common

Contributed

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Controlling

Shareholders'

NOTES

Shares

Shares

Surplus

Loss

Deficit

Interest

Equity

At January 1, 2023

-

Total

35,420,293

$

7,632,749

$

500,576

$

(73,753)

$

(10,613,436)

$

(27,022)

(2,580,886)

Less: common shares held by subsidiary

(2,000,000)

$

(260,000)

(260,000)

33,420,293

7,372,749

500,576

(73,753)

(10,613,436)

(27,022)

(2,840,886)

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

(366,342)

(106,974)

(473,316)

Change in foreign currency translation

-

-

-

53,355

-

-

53,355

Share based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Options Exercised

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cancellation of common shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

At June 30, 2023

33,420,293

$

7,372,749

$

500,576

$

(20,398)

$

(10,979,778)

$

(133,996)

$

(3,260,847)

Accumulated

Number of

Other

Non-

Total

Common

Common

Contributed

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Controlling

Shareholders'

NOTES

Shares

Shares

Surplus

Loss

Deficit

Interest

Equity

At January 1, 2022

Total

35,420,293

$

7,632,749

$

500,576

$

106,275

$

(9,706,266)

$

(460,223)

$

(1,926,889)

Less: common shares held by subsidiary

(2,000,000)

(260,000)

-

-

-

-

(260,000)

33,420,293

7,372,749

500,576

106,275

(9,706,266)

(460,223)

(2,186,889)

Net income (loss)

-

-

-

-

(907,170)

433,201

(473,969)

Change in foreign currency translation

-

-

-

(180,028)

-

-

(180,028)

Share based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Options exercised

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cancellation of common shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

At December 31, 2022

33,420,293

$

7,372,749

$

500,576

$

(73,753)

$

(10,613,436)

$

(27,022)

$

(2,840,886)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements

