Novra Technologies Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is an international technology provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a product portfolio, including hardware, software, and services. In addition to its core video, radio, and data products, areas of capabilities include encryption and cybersecurity, hybrid networks (satellite/terrestrial/cloud), and bandwidth utilization. It offers a range of products, including the S400 PRO DVB Satellite Receiver, S300V Receiver, GOES/GRB-S400 Pro Receiver, MSR300 DVB-S2 Multi-Input Satellite Receiver/Router, S300CA Receiver, A75 Receiver, S75CA Receiver, S300D Receiver, S75+ Receiver, Novralink Hosted Digital Signage Service, NSP100-CHD, S300N Receiver and S300E Receiver.