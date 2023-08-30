CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Six Months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
[Notice: These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by Novra's independent auditor.]
Table of Contents
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
………………..3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) ..
………………..4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
………………..5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
………………..6
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements:
Note 1 - General Information
7
Note 2 - Basis of Preparation and Presentation
7
Note 3 - Current Assets
8
Note 4 - Right-of-use Assets
8
Note 5 - Related Party Transactions
8
Note 6
- Borrowings
10
Note 7
- Shareholders' Equity
11
Note 8
- Depreciation and Amortization
12
Note 9
- Finance Income and Finance Costs
12
Note 10 - Revenues…………………………………………………………………………
13
Note 11 - Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
14
NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Canadian dollars)
NOTES
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
374,413
$
1,965,537
Restricted non-redeemable GIC's
1,388,261
1,354,400
Trade and other receivables
1,720,710
698,435
Sub-lease receivable - current portion
60,433
61,896
Inventories
1,787,244
2,031,288
Prepayments and other
56,429
90,845
Total Current Assets
5,387,489
6,202,401
Non-Current Assets
Sub-lease receivable
76,701
111,907
Equipment
16,374
21,915
Right-of-use assets
4
1,326,112
1,453,962
Intangible assets
1,174,783
1,022,912
Total Non-Current Assets
2,593,969
2,610,696
TOTAL ASSETS
$
7,981,458
$
8,813,097
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
$
1,338,316
$
1,710,834
Borrowings
6
175,253
217,610
Lease liabilities
11(a)
223,756
240,472
Customer deposits
1,139,144
1,142,541
Deferred revenue - current portion
1,620,701
795,936
Advances from related parties
1,676,311
1,589,701
Promissory notes from related party - current portion
-
-
Total Current Liabilities
6,173,481
5,697,094
Non-Current Liabilities
Borrowings
6
2,278,169
2,397,621
Lease liabilities
11(a)
1,545,502
1,660,221
Deferred revenue
9,251
699,047
Promissory notes from related party
5(d)
1,235,901
1,200,000
Total Non-Current Liabilities
5,068,824
5,956,889
TOTAL LIABILITIES
11,242,305
11,653,983
Equity
Share capital
7
7,372,749
7,372,749
Contributed surplus
500,576
500,576
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
(20,398)
(73,753)
Accumulated deficit
(10,979,778)
(10,613,436)
TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF NOVRA
(3,126,851)
(2,813,864)
Non-Controlling Interests
(133,996)
(27,022)
TOTAL EQUITY
(3,260,847)
(2,840,886)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
7,981,458
$
8,813,097
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements
NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)(UNAUDITED)
(Canadian dollars, except share data)
Quarter ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
NOTES
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUE
10
$
2,192,020
$
2,338,024
$
3,278,573
$
3,267,355
COST OF REVENUE
1,305,460
1,167,768
1,696,320
1,749,279
GROSS PROFIT
886,560
1,170,256
1,582,253
1,518,076
OPERATING EXPENSES
General and administrative
398,418
291,955
686,017
560,774
Sales and marketing
246,755
240,541
469,731
473,863
Research and development
359,779
695,949
900,406
1,276,191
Total operating expenses
1,004,952
1,228,445
2,056,154
2,310,828
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(118,392)
(58,189)
(473,901)
(792,752)
Other Income (Expenses)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(13,968)
8,021
70,955
51,303
Finance income
33,860
3,647
34,025
9,118
Finance costs
9(b)
(51,039)
(45,872)
(104,395)
(117,966)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(149,539)
(92,393)
(473,316)
(850,297)
Income tax recovery (expense)
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(149,539)
$
(92,393)
$
(473,316)
$
(850,297)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments on Wegener Consolidation
(93,643)
(40,632)
53,355
(1,995)
Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes
(93,643)
(40,632)
53,355
(1,995)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
(243,182)
$
(133,025)
$
(419,961)
$
(852,292)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Basic
$
(0.0016)
$
(0.007)
$
(0.0110)
$
(0.026)
Diluted
$
(0.0016)
$
(0.007)
$
(0.0110)
$
(0.026)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
33,420,293
33,396,293
33,420,293
33,396,293
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted
33,420,293
33,396,293
33,420,293
33,396,293
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO :
Shareholders of Novra
$
(52,061)
$
(366,342)
Non-controlling interest
$
(97,478)
$
(106,974)
$
(149,539)
(473,316)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Shareholders of Novra
$
(145,704)
$
(312,987)
Non-controlling interest
$
(97,478)
$
(106,974)
(243,182)
(419,961)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements
NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Canadian dollars, except share data)
Number of
Accumulated Other
Non-
Total
Common
Common
Contributed
Comprehensive
Accumulated
Controlling
Shareholders'
NOTES
Shares
Shares
Surplus
Loss
Deficit
Interest
Equity
At January 1, 2023
-
Total
35,420,293
$
7,632,749
$
500,576
$
(73,753)
$
(10,613,436)
$
(27,022)
(2,580,886)
Less: common shares held by subsidiary
(2,000,000)
$
(260,000)
(260,000)
33,420,293
7,372,749
500,576
(73,753)
(10,613,436)
(27,022)
(2,840,886)
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
(366,342)
(106,974)
(473,316)
Change in foreign currency translation
-
-
-
53,355
-
-
53,355
Share based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Options Exercised
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cancellation of common shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
At June 30, 2023
33,420,293
$
7,372,749
$
500,576
$
(20,398)
$
(10,979,778)
$
(133,996)
$
(3,260,847)
Accumulated
Number of
Other
Non-
Total
Common
Common
Contributed
Comprehensive
Accumulated
Controlling
Shareholders'
NOTES
Shares
Shares
Surplus
Loss
Deficit
Interest
Equity
At January 1, 2022
Total
35,420,293
$
7,632,749
$
500,576
$
106,275
$
(9,706,266)
$
(460,223)
$
(1,926,889)
Less: common shares held by subsidiary
(2,000,000)
(260,000)
-
-
-
-
(260,000)
33,420,293
7,372,749
500,576
106,275
(9,706,266)
(460,223)
(2,186,889)
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
(907,170)
433,201
(473,969)
Change in foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(180,028)
-
-
(180,028)
Share based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Options exercised
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cancellation of common shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
At December 31, 2022
33,420,293
$
7,372,749
$
500,576
$
(73,753)
$
(10,613,436)
$
(27,022)
$
(2,840,886)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements
