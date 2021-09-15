Log in
    NXU   US67012W1045

NOVUS CAPITAL CORPORATION II

(NXU)
Novus Capital II : Moore Kuehn Encourages KDMN, NXU, JMP, and HTPA Investors to Contact Law Firm

09/15/2021 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.  Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN)
    Kadmon has agreed to merge with Sanofi. Under the proposed transaction, Kadmon shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash per share.
  • Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE : NXU)
    Novus Capital II has agreed to merge with Energy Vault. Under the proposed transaction, Novus Capital II shareholders will only own 18% of the combined
  • JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP)
    JMP Group has agreed to merge with Citizen Financial. Under the proposed transaction, JMP Group shareholders will receive $7.50 in cash per share.
  • Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE: HTPA)
    Highland has agreed to merge with Packable. Under the proposed transaction, Highland shareholders will only own 15.7% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. 

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you.  Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

