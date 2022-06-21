Novus : Cautionary Announcement

Novus Holdings Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2008/011165/06)
JSE share code: NVS ISIN: ZAE000202149
("Novus Holdings" or "the Company")
CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Shareholders are advised that Novus Holdings has entered into negotiations regarding a potential acquisition which, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities.
Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in Novus Holdings' securities until a further announcement is made.
Cape Town
21 June 2022
Sponsor
Merchantec Capital
Disclaimer
Novus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:14:04 UTC.