    NVS   ZAE000202149

NOVUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NVS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
2.410 ZAR   +4.78%
08:15aNOVUS : Cautionary Announcement
PU
06/18Novus Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/17NOVUS : Provisional Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2022 and Results Presentation
PU
Novus : Cautionary Announcement

06/21/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Novus Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 2008/011165/06)

JSE share code: NVS ISIN: ZAE000202149

("Novus Holdings" or "the Company")

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are advised that Novus Holdings has entered into negotiations regarding a potential acquisition which, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in Novus Holdings' securities until a further announcement is made.

Cape Town

21 June 2022

Sponsor

Merchantec Capital

Disclaimer

Novus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 838 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2021 -24,0 M -1,50 M -1,50 M
Net cash 2021 325 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,4x
Yield 2021 44,6%
Capitalization 618 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 741
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart NOVUS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Novus Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVUS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neil Birch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keshree Alwar CFO, Executive Director & Group Financial Manager
Phumla Mnganga Chairman
Lulama Mtanga Independent Non-Executive Director
Abduraghman Mayman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVUS HOLDINGS LIMITED2.99%39
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.1.62%5 858
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD8.40%5 736
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-35.29%2 112
CIMPRESS PLC-44.59%1 036
DELUXE CORPORATION-33.11%923