Novus : Cautionary Announcement

Novus Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 2008/011165/06)

JSE share code: NVS ISIN: ZAE000202149

("Novus Holdings" or "the Company")

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are advised that Novus Holdings has entered into negotiations regarding a potential acquisition which, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in Novus Holdings' securities until a further announcement is made.

Cape Town

21 June 2022

Sponsor

Merchantec Capital