    NVS   ZAE000202149

NOVUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NVS)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
2.500 ZAR    0.00%
NOVUS : Distribution of Integrated Annual Report, No Change Statement and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/22TRANSCRIPT : Novus Holdings Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 22, 2022
CI
06/21NOVUS : Cautionary Announcement
PU
Novus : Distribution of Integrated Annual Report, No Change Statement and Notice of Annual General Meeting

07/15/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Novus Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 2008/011165/06)

JSE share code: NVS ISIN: ZAE000202149

("Novus Holdings" or "the Company")

DISTRIBUTION OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NO CHANGE STATEMENT

Shareholders are advised that the integrated annual report for the year ended 31 March 2022 ("IAR"), was distributed to shareholders today, 15 July 2022 and is also available on the Company's website at www.novus.holdings. The IAR contains no modifications to the provisional audited results for the year ended 31 March 2022, released on SENS on 17 June 2022.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Novus Holdings ("AGM") will be held at 10:00 on Friday, 26 August 2022 at the Company's registered offices, being 10 Freedom Way, Marconi Beam, Montague Gardens, Cape Town to consider and, if deemed fit, pass with or without modification, the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM ("Notice"), which is contained in the IAR.

The salient information pertaining to the AGM is set out below:

Issuer name

Novus Holdings Limited

Type of instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN number

ZAE000202149

JSE code

NVS

Meeting type

Annual General Meeting

Meeting venue

10 Freedom Way, Marconi Beam,

Montague Gardens, Cape Town

Record date - to determine which shareholders are entitled

to receive the Notice

Friday, 8 July 2022

Publication/Posting Date

Friday, 15 July 2022

Last day to trade - last day to trade to determine eligible

shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the AGM

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Record date - record date to determine eligible shareholders

that may attend, speak and vote at the AGM

Friday, 19 August 2022

Meeting deadline date - (for administrative purposes), forms

10:00 on Wednesday, 24 August

of proxy for the AGM to be lodged

2022

AGM date

10:00 on Friday, 26 August 2022

Publication of results of AGM

Friday, 26 August 2022

Website link

www.novus.holdings

Cape Town

15 July 2022

Sponsor

Merchantec Capital

Disclaimer

Novus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
