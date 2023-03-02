NOW : DNOW Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022

Disclosure Statement

Statements made in the course of this presentation that state the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any decision regarding the Company or its securities should be made upon careful consideration of not only the information here presented, but also other available information, including the information filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of these filings may be obtained by contacting the Company or the SEC.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations because we believe it provides useful supplemental information regarding the Company's ongoing economic performance. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs (sometimes referred to as "EBITDA"), (ii) net income (loss) attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our earnings press release.

To better align with management's evaluation of the Company's performance and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies, beginning for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021, EBITDA excluding other costs excludes non- cash stock-based compensation expense. Prior periods presented have been adjusted to conform with the current period presentation.