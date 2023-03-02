Advanced search
    DNOW   US67011P1003

NOW INC.

(DNOW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48:56 2023-03-02 am EST
12.95 USD   -0.73%
10:12aNow : DNOW Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022
02/17Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on NOW to $14 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
02/16NOW INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
NOW : DNOW Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022

03/02/2023
Investor Relations

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL - YEAR 2022

Disclosure Statement

Statements made in the course of this presentation that state the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any decision regarding the Company or its securities should be made upon careful consideration of not only the information here presented, but also other available information, including the information filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of these filings may be obtained by contacting the Company or the SEC.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations because we believe it provides useful supplemental information regarding the Company's ongoing economic performance. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs (sometimes referred to as "EBITDA"), (ii) net income (loss) attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our earnings press release.

To better align with management's evaluation of the Company's performance and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies, beginning for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021, EBITDA excluding other costs excludes non- cash stock-based compensation expense. Prior periods presented have been adjusted to conform with the current period presentation.

Vision

DistributionNOW will be recognized as the market Leader in Supply Chain Management through superior customer service by leveraging the strengths of our employees, processes, suppliers, technology and information.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

Driving Supply Chain Efficiency through Speed, Technology and Innovation

NYSE Ticker

DNOW

Employees

~2,425

Countries

~20

ERP System

SAP™

Locations

~170

  • Operating for 160 years
  • Comprehensive network of energy center, customer onsite and process solutions locations complemented with an online commerce channel
  • Support major land and offshore operations for all the key energy producing regions around the world
  • Key markets: North America, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Asia Pacific

2022 Revenue by Reporting Segment

11%

United States

15%

Canada

International

74%

2022 United States Revenue by Channel

22%

U.S. Energy

U.S. Process Solutions

78%

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

to meet

Comprehensive Product Offering and Balanced Revenue Mix

2022 Product Mix

DNOW carries a comprehensive range of products and services

RAPID and CRITICAL deliveries to

customers in local and remote areas

Pipe

Valves

20%

19%

Fittings and Flanges

Pumps, production

and drilling

25%

18%

  • Honing our last-mile focus
  • Retaining proximity to customers
  • Using technology and centralized distribution to drive productivity

Mill Tool, MRO,

Safety and Other

18%

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

Disclaimer

NOW Inc. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 15:11:10 UTC.


