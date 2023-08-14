Investor Presentation
Disclosure Statement
Statements made in the course of this presentation that state the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any decision regarding the Company or its securities should be made upon careful consideration of not only the information here presented, but also other available information, including the information filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of these filings may be obtained by contacting the Company or the SEC.
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and
manage the Company's operations because we believe it provides useful supplemental information regarding the
Company's ongoing economic performance. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs (sometimes referred to as "EBITDA"), (ii) net income (loss) attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to NOW Inc. excluding other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our earnings press release.
DistributionNOW At A Glance
- Operating for more than 160 years
- Comprehensive network of energy center, customer onsite and process solutions locations complemented with an online commerce channel
2022 Revenue by Reporting Segment
11%
United States
15%
Canada
International
74%
NYSE Ticker
DNOW
Employees
~2,475
Countries
~20
ERP System
SAP™
Locations
~170
- Support major land and offshore operations for key energy producing regions around the world
- Key markets: North America, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Asia Pacific
2022 United States Revenue by Channel
22%
U.S. Energy
U.S. Process Solutions
78%
Top Tier Supply Partners and Customers Across the Globe
Thousands of Suppliers in ~40 countries
Supporting Customer Operations in ~80 countries
Drilling and Production
Midstream
Downstream
Industrial, RNG and Mining
Differentiated Value and Product Offerings
- Talent with deep product-application knowledge
- Deploying technology and regionalized distribution to grow market share and drive productivity
- Retaining proximity to customers through offsite, onsite and digital channels
2022 Product Mix
Pipe
Valves
20%
19%
Pumps,
production and
drilling
25%
Mill Tool, MRO,
Safety and Other
18%
Fittings and
Flanges
18%
