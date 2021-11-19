Log in
    DNOW   US67011P1003

NOW INC.

(DNOW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOW : DNOW Investor Presentation Third Quarter 2021

11/19/2021 | 05:54pm EST
Investor Relations

Third Quarter 2021

© 2021 COPYRIGHT DISTRIBUTIONNOW

Disclosure Statement

  • Statements made in the course of this presentation that state the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any decision regarding the Company or its securities should be made upon careful consideration of not only the information here presented, but also other available information, including the information filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of these filings may be obtained by contacting the Company or the SEC.
  • In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the
    Company's operations because we believe it provides useful supplemental information regarding the Company's ongoing economic performance. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs (sometimes referred to as "EBITDA"), (ii) net income (loss) excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our quarterly earnings press release.

2

Third Quarter 2021

© 2021 COPYRIGHT DISTRIBUTIONNOW

Vision

DistributionNOW will be recognized as the market Leader in Supply Chain Management through superior customer service by leveraging the strengths of our employees, processes, suppliers, technology and information.

3

Third Quarter 2021

© 2021 COPYRIGHT DISTRIBUTIONNOW

Driving Supply Chain Innovation through Speed, Efficiency and Technology

  • Legacy 150+ years operating
  • Support major land and offshore operations for all the key energy producing regions around the world
  • Comprehensive network of energy center, customer onsite and process solutions locations complemented with an online commerce channel
  • Key markets: Europe, Former Soviet Union, Latin America, Middle East, North America, Southeast Asia

NYSE Ticker

DNOW

Countries

20+

Locations

~195

Employees

~2,400

ERP System

SAP™

2020 Revenue by Reporting Segment

16% 13%

Canada

United States

International

71%

2020 United States Revenue by Channel

U.S. Energy

22%

U.S. Process

78%

Solutions

4

Third Quarter 2021

© 2021 COPYRIGHT DISTRIBUTIONNOW

Comprehensive Product Offering and Balanced Revenue Mix

2020 Product Mix

Pipe 14%

Drilling and

Production

26%

Mill Tool, MRO, Safety

and Other

22%

Valves

20%

Fittings and Flanges

18%

DNOW carries a

broad range of products and services

to meet

RAPID and CRITICAL

deliveries

to customers in local and remote areas

  • Honing our last-mile focus
  • Retaining proximity to customers
  • Using technology and centralized distribution to drive productivity

5

Third Quarter 2021

© 2021 COPYRIGHT DISTRIBUTIONNOW

Disclaimer

NOW Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 626 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,60 M - -
Net cash 2021 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -481x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 062 M 1 062 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
David A. Cherechinsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Alario Chairman
Kelly T Munson Chief Administrative & Information Officer
Terry B. Bonno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOW INC.33.84%1 062
FASTENAL COMPANY25.39%35 142
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.19.16%24 847
DIPLOMA PLC44.80%5 329
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.0.49%4 704
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.34.89%4 080