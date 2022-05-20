Log in
    DNOW   US67011P1003

NOW INC.

(DNOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.38 USD   -2.54%
05/05NOW INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : NOW Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05NOW : First Quarter 2022 Key Takeaways
PU
NOW : Grand Opening of DistributionNOW branch in Jal, New Mexico

05/20/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Grand Opening of DistributionNOW branch in Jal, New Mexico

We are excited to announce the opening of our new DistributionNOW branch in Jal, NM, on May 25, 2022. Our store will serve the Lea County and Southeastern New Mexico area with a wide range of oilfield supplies. We are honored to be part of the growing Jal community and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with a commitment to safety, service and quality.

What to Expect

This new branch will provide much-needed supply chain support to the busiest county for oil and gas in the united states. DNOW is committed to providing the highest quality of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other oilfield products to our customers. This new branch compliments 16 others throughout the Permian Basin and looks forward to serving Lea County for years to come.

Products We Serve We are a global distributor of energy and industrial products and services - from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production ("E&P") to downstream refining and chemicals, power generation and industrial markets. We offer a broad range of products and services to help you safely and efficiently explore, develop, and produce oil and gas.

Our products include:

  • PVF products (pipe, valves, valve actuators, fittings, flanges, gaskets and fasteners)
  • MRO (maintenance, repair and operating) supplies
  • Safety products and PPE (personal protective equipment)
  • Instrumentation, measurement and control equipment

Grand Opening Event Itinerary
  • 11:00 am - Doors open for the Event
  • 11:45 am - Welcome message from DistributionNOW
  • 12:00 pm - Ribbon cutting
  • 12:15 pm - Social and tours
  • 2:00 pm - Event concludes

Join us for the Grand Opening and enjoy free food and activities while seeing what our new location can do for you.

We hope to see you there.

Disclaimer

NOW Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
