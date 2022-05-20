NOW : Grand Opening of DistributionNOW branch in Jal, New Mexico

We are excited to announce the opening of our new DistributionNOW branch in Jal, NM, on May 25, 2022. Our store will serve the Lea County and Southeastern New Mexico area with a wide range of oilfield supplies. We are honored to be part of the growing Jal community and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with a commitment to safety, service and quality.

What to Expect This new branch will provide much-needed supply chain support to the busiest county for oil and gas in the united states. DNOW is committed to providing the highest quality of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other oilfield products to our customers. This new branch compliments 16 others throughout the Permian Basin and looks forward to serving Lea County for years to come.

Products We Serve We are a global distributor of energy and industrial products and services - from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production ("E&P") to downstream refining and chemicals, power generation and industrial markets. We offer a broad range of products and services to help you safely and efficiently explore, develop, and produce oil and gas. We are a global distributor of energy and industrial products and services - from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production ("E&P") to downstream refining and chemicals, power generation and industrial markets. We offer a broad range of products and services to help you safely and efficiently explore, develop, and produce oil and gas. Our products include: PVF products (pipe, valves, valve actuators, fittings, flanges, gaskets and fasteners)

MRO (maintenance, repair and operating) supplies

Safety products and PPE (personal protective equipment)

Instrumentation, measurement and control equipment

Grand Opening Event Itinerary 11:00 am - Doors open for the Event

11:45 am - Welcome message from DistributionNOW

12:00 pm - Ribbon cutting

12:15 pm - Social and tours

2:00 pm - Event concludes

Join us for the Grand Opening and enjoy free food and activities while seeing what our new location can do for you.

We hope to see you there.