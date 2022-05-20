NOW : Grand Opening of DistributionNOW branch in Jal, New Mexico
05/20/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Grand Opening of DistributionNOW branch in Jal, New Mexico
We are excited to announce the opening of our new DistributionNOW branch in Jal, NM, on May 25, 2022. Our store will serve the Lea County and Southeastern New Mexico area with a wide range of oilfield supplies. We are honored to be part of the growing Jal community and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with a commitment to safety, service and quality.
What to Expect
This new branch will provide much-needed supply chain support to the busiest county for oil and gas in the united states. DNOW is committed to providing the highest quality of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other oilfield products to our customers. This new branch compliments 16 others throughout the Permian Basin and looks forward to serving Lea County for years to come.
Products We Serve
We are a global distributor of energy and industrial products and services - from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production ("E&P") to downstream refining and chemicals, power generation and industrial markets. We offer a broad range of products and services to help you safely and efficiently explore, develop, and produce oil and gas.