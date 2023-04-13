Advanced search
    DNOW   US67011P1003

NOW INC.

(DNOW)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-04-12 pm EDT
10.62 USD   +0.09%
NOW Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/13/2023 | 06:47am EDT
NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the first quarter ending on March 31, 2023 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.’s web site at ir.dnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6431 within North America or 1-929-203-2118 outside of North America, Access Code: 7372055, five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and asking for the “NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the “DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”

DistributionNOW is a worldwide supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment with a legacy of 160 years. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 2,425 employees and a network of locations worldwide, we offer a broad set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital solutions branded as DigitalNOW® that provide customers world-class technology for digital commerce, data and information management. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, midstream transmission and storage companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, mining, municipal water, manufacturers, engineering and construction companies as well as companies operating in the decarbonization, energy transition and renewables end markets.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NOW INC.
06:47aNOW Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/30Now Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30NOW Inc. Announces James Crandell Notifies Intention to Retire from Board of Directors,..
CI
03/27Now Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
03/27NOW Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen David-Green to the Board of Directors
BU
03/27NOW Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen David-Green to the Board of Directors
CI
03/02Now : DNOW Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022
PU
02/17Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on NOW to $14 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/16NOW INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OP..
AQ
02/16Tranche Update on NOW Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 3, 2022.
CI
Analyst Recommendations on NOW INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 344 M - -
Net income 2023 131 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 171 M 1 171 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 325
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David A. Cherechinsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Alario Chairman
Kelly T Munson Chief Administrative & Information Officer
Terry B. Bonno Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOW INC.-16.38%1 171
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.16.57%32 900
FASTENAL COMPANY11.28%30 003
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.30%5 200
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.7.06%4 891
DIPLOMA PLC-4.97%4 405
