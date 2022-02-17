Log in
NOW Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

02/17/2022 | 06:46am EST
Earnings Conference Call
February 17, 2022
8:00 a.m. CT
1 (800) 446-1671 (within North America)
1 (847) 413-3362 (outside of North America)
Webcast: ir.dnow.com

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

In an effort to better align with management’s evaluation of the Company’s performance and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies, beginning for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021, EBITDA excluding other costs excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Prior periods presented have been adjusted to conform with the current period presentation. Please refer to the supplemental information available at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $432 million for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Net income was $12 million and non-GAAP net income excluding other costs was $8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.11 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding other costs was $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA excluding other costs for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $17 million
  • Cash and cash equivalents was $313 million and long-term debt was zero at December 31, 2021

David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of NOW Inc., added, “I am proud of the solid results we achieved in 2021, punctuated by an expansion of EBITDA excluding other costs of $92 million on revenue growth of $13 million during the year, driven by the highest full-year gross margins in our history and a reduction in warehousing, selling and administration expenses of $50 million. We accomplished this while modernizing our facilities and investing in the future, as we continue to evolve a more efficient, customer-centric model.

I would like to thank all of our highly-talented women and men for making DistributionNOW a premiere destination for our customers to seek our solutions, acquire our products and share our collective knowledge that will help us win in the market. Your hard work and dedication give me great confidence in our future.”

Prior to the earnings conference call a presentation titled “NOW Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Key Takeaways” will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About NOW Inc.

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 180 locations and 2,325 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by NOW Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

 
NOW INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except share data)
 
December 31, December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

313

 

$

387

 

Receivables, net

 

304

 

 

198

 

Inventories, net

 

250

 

 

262

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

16

 

 

14

 

Total current assets

 

883

 

 

861

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

111

 

 

98

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

 

1

 

Goodwill

 

67

 

 

 

Intangibles, net

 

9

 

 

 

Other assets

 

34

 

 

48

 

Total assets

$

1,104

 

$

1,008

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

235

 

$

172

 

Accrued liabilities

 

112

 

 

95

 

Other current liabilities

 

22

 

 

5

 

Total current liabilities

 

369

 

 

272

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

17

 

 

25

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

6

 

 

12

 

Total liabilities

 

392

 

 

309

 

Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20 million shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

Common stock - par value $0.01; 330 million shares authorized; 110,558,831 and
109,951,610 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

 

1

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,061

 

 

2,051

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,203

)

 

(1,208

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(147

)

 

(145

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

712

 

 

699

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,104

 

$

1,008

 

 
NOW INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

 
Revenue

$

432

$

319

 

$

439

 

$

1,632

$

1,619

 

Operating expenses:
Cost of products

 

331

 

274

 

 

343

 

 

1,275

 

1,327

 

Warehousing, selling and administrative

 

91

 

81

 

 

86

 

 

341

 

391

 

Impairment and other charges

 

3

 

1

 

 

 

 

7

 

321

 

Operating profit (loss)

 

7

 

(37

)

 

10

 

 

9

 

(420

)

Other income (expense)

 

8

 

(8

)

 

(3

)

 

3

 

(10

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

15

 

(45

)

 

7

 

 

12

 

(430

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

3

 

(1

)

 

2

 

 

7

 

(3

)

Net income (loss)

$

12

$

(44

)

$

5

 

$

5

$

(427

)

Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.11

$

(0.40

)

$

0.05

 

$

0.05

$

(3.91

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.11

$

(0.40

)

$

0.05

 

$

0.05

$

(3.91

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

111

 

110

 

 

111

 

 

110

 

109

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

111

 

110

 

 

111

 

 

110

 

109

 

 
NOW INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
 
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

Revenue:
United States

$

303

$

224

$

312

$

1,163

$

1,153

Canada

 

72

 

48

 

68

 

249

 

209

International

 

57

 

47

 

59

 

220

 

257

Total revenue

$

432

$

319

$

439

$

1,632

$

1,619

 
NOW INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
 
U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (GAAP) TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
 
NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP EBITDA EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

 
GAAP net income (loss) (1)

$

12

 

$

(44

)

$

5

 

$

5

 

$

(427

)

Interest, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

3

 

 

(1

)

 

2

 

 

7

 

 

(3

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

6

 

 

23

 

 

28

 

Other costs:
Stock-based compensation (2)

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

8

 

 

10

 

Other (3)

 

(5

)

 

11

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

345

 

EBITDA excluding other costs

$

17

 

$

(27

)

$

17

 

$

45

 

$

(47

)

EBITDA % excluding other costs (4)

 

3.9

%

 

(8.5

%)

 

3.9

%

 

2.8

%

 

(2.9

%)

 
NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

 
GAAP net income (loss) (1)

$

12

 

$

(44

)

$

5

$

5

$

(427

)

Other, net of tax (5) (6)

 

(4

)

 

16

 

 

1

 

4

 

356

 

Net income (loss) excluding other costs (6)

$

8

 

$

(28

)

$

6

$

9

$

(71

)

 
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE EXCLUDING
OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

 
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (1)

$

0.11

 

$

(0.40

)

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

(3.91

)

Other, net of tax (5) (6)

 

(0.04

)

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.03

 

3.26

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding other costs (6)

$

0.07

 

$

(0.25

)

$

0.05

$

0.08

$

(0.65

)

 

 

(1)

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs, (ii) net income (loss) excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the schedules herein.

(2)

In an effort to better align with management’s evaluation of the Company’s performance and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies, beginning for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021, EBITDA excluding other costs excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Prior periods presented have been adjusted to conform with the current period presentation. Stock-based compensation excludes net credits of $4 million for 2020 as such separation amounts were included in Other.

(3) 

Other includes certain income and expenses not included in stock-based compensation. For three months ended December 31, 2021, Other primarily included $3 million of impairment and other charges and $3 million in separation and transaction-related expenses, which were included in operating profit, partially offset by a benefit of $11 million related to the decrease in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, which was included in other income (expense). Other for 2021 primarily included $7 million of impairment and other charges and $5 million in separation and transaction-related expenses, which were included in operating profit, partially offset by a benefit of $10 million related to the decrease in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, which was included in other income (expense). Other for 2020 included $321 million of impairment charges and $18 million in net separation and transaction-related expenses, which were included in operating profit (loss) and $6 million in pension expense related to the de-risking of our defined benefit plans which was included in other expense.

(4)

EBITDA % excluding other costs is defined as EBITDA excluding other costs divided by Revenue.

(5) 

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Other, net of tax included an expense of $1 million from changes in the valuation allowance recorded against the Company’s deferred tax assets, as well as $3 million related to impairment and other charges and $3 million related to net separation and transaction-related expenses, partially offset by a benefit of $11 million related to a decrease in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Other, net of tax for 2021 included an expense of $2 million from changes in the valuation allowance recorded against the Company’s deferred tax assets, as well as $7 million related to impairment and other charges and $5 million related to net separation and transaction-related expenses, partially offset by a benefit of $10 million related to a decrease in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. The Company has excluded the impact of these items on its valuation allowance in computing net income (loss) excluding other costs.

(6)

Totals may not foot due to rounding.

 


© Business Wire 2022
