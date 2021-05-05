Log in
NOW Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

05/05/2021 | 06:46am EDT
NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $361 million for the first quarter of 2021
  • Net loss was $10 million and non-GAAP net loss excluding other costs was $5 million for the first quarter of 2021
  • Diluted loss per share was $0.09 and non-GAAP diluted loss per share excluding other costs was $0.04 for the first quarter of 2021
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA excluding other costs for the first quarter of 2021 was $1 million
  • Cash and cash equivalents was $374 million and long-term debt was zero at March 31, 2021

David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of NOW Inc., added, “We are very pleased with the positive results we achieved this quarter, driven by strong 13% sequential revenue growth. We closed our second acquisition this year in April and remain debt free. Without the heavy cost of debt burden, we have plenty of strategic and balance sheet flexibility with ample liquidity to fund organic growth and to pursue additional acquisition opportunities.

Last year, we committed to achieve break-even EBITDA in the first half of 2021 and achieved our goal a quarter early. I am proud of every one of our employees as their contributions drove such strong results.

We will continue to innovate, focus on both legacy and emerging end-markets, invest in our DigitalNOW® technologies and advance a customer order fulfillment migration to improve our competitiveness as we build a compelling suite of solutions we believe will be unmatched in our industry.”

Prior to the earnings conference call a presentation titled “NOW Inc. First Quarter 2021 Key Takeaways” will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About NOW Inc.

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 195 locations and 2,450 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by NOW Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

NOW INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except share data)
 

March 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

 

ASSETS

Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

374

 

$

387

 

Receivables, net

 

245

 

 

198

 

Inventories, net

 

247

 

 

262

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

16

 

 

14

 

Total current assets

 

882

 

 

861

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

89

 

 

98

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1

 

 

1

 

Goodwill

 

7

 

 

 

Other assets

 

47

 

 

48

 

Total assets

$

1,026

 

$

1,008

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

200

 

$

172

 

Accrued liabilities

 

92

 

 

95

 

Other current liabilities

 

6

 

 

5

 

Total current liabilities

 

298

 

 

272

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

22

 

 

25

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

14

 

 

12

 

Total liabilities

 

334

 

 

309

 

Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20 million shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

Common stock - par value $0.01; 330 million shares authorized; 110,255,003 and
109,951,610 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

1

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,053

 

 

2,051

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,218

)

 

(1,208

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(144

)

 

(145

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

692

 

 

699

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,026

 

$

1,008

 

NOW INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 
Revenue

$

361

 

$

604

 

$

319

 

Operating expenses:
Cost of products

 

286

 

 

487

 

 

274

 

Warehousing, selling and administrative

 

79

 

 

130

 

 

81

 

Impairment charges

 

4

 

 

320

 

 

1

 

Operating profit (loss)

 

(8

)

 

(333

)

 

(37

)

Other expense

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(8

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(9

)

 

(333

)

 

(45

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

1

 

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

Net income (loss)

$

(10

)

$

(331

)

$

(44

)

Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

(0.09

)

$

(3.03

)

$

(0.40

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

(0.09

)

$

(3.03

)

$

(0.40

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

110

 

 

109

 

 

110

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

110

 

 

109

 

 

110

 

NOW INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
 
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

 

2020

Revenue:
United States

$

252

$

441

$

224

Canada

 

58

 

78

 

48

International

 

51

 

85

 

47

Total revenue

$

361

$

604

$

319

NOW INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (GAAP) TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP EBITDA EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 
GAAP net income (loss) (1)

$

(10

)

$

(331

)

$

(44

)

Interest, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

1

 

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

6

 

 

10

 

 

5

 

Other costs (2)

 

4

 

 

325

 

 

11

 

EBITDA excluding other costs

$

1

 

$

2

 

$

(29

)

EBITDA % excluding other costs (3)

 

0.3

%

 

0.3

%

 

(9.1

%)

NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 
GAAP net income (loss) (1)

$

(10

)

$

(331

)

$

(44

)

Other costs, net of tax (4) (5)

 

5

 

 

323

 

 

16

 

Net income (loss) excluding other costs (5)

$

(5

)

$

(8

)

$

(28

)

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS
RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (1)

$

(0.09

)

$

(3.03

)

$

(0.40

)

Other costs, net of tax (4)

 

0.05

 

 

2.96

 

 

0.15

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding other costs (5)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.25

)

(1)

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose various non-GAAP financial measures in our quarterly earnings press releases and other public disclosures. The non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding other costs, (ii) net income (loss) excluding other costs and (iii) diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding other costs. Each of these financial measures excludes the impact of certain other costs and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the schedules herein.

(2)

Other costs primarily included impairment charges, as well as net separation and transaction-related expenses, which were included in operating loss.

(3)

EBITDA % excluding other costs is defined as EBITDA excluding other costs divided by Revenue.

(4)

Other costs, net of tax, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 included an expense of $1 million from changes in the valuation allowance recorded against the Company’s deferred tax assets; and $4 million related to the impairment charges, as well as net separation and transaction-related expenses. The Company has excluded the impact of these items on its valuation allowance in computing net income (loss) excluding other costs.

(5)

Totals may not foot due to rounding.

 


© Business Wire 2021
