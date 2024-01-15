NowVertical Group Inc. is a vertical intelligence (VI) software and solutions company. The Company delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. The Company services small, medium and large organizations to conduct vertically intelligent (VI) transformations through industry-specific software and services. The Companyâs segments include Technology and Solutions. Its products include NOW Fusion, NOW DataBench, NOW Privacy and NOW Affinio for Snowflake. NOW Fusion transforms data into a standards-based, extensible format and incorporates data cleansing and validation procedures. NOW DataBench is a data science platform developed to level the analytic playing field and help users with a complete set of tools. NOW Affinio unlocks meaningful patterns and relationships across social data, allowing users to understand and visualize audiences through their shared interests and affinities.

Sector Software