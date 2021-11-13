Noxel : 2021 Second quarter financial disclosure 11/13/2021 | 10:10pm EST Send by mail :

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Noxel Corp, 45 Bartlett Crescent, Brookline, Ma 02459 TEL: 800-358-1320 -------------------------------- https://www.globex5.com Simon@Noxel.Co SIC: 6798 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: June 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 768,055,572 As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 768,055,572 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 768,055,572 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 13 Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Noxel Corp, was incorporated on October 25, 1989 in Nevada. On February 25, 2019, the Company changed domicile to Wyoming from Nevada. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company is currently active in its standing with the State of Wyoming. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 45 Bartlett Crescent, Brookline, Ma 02459 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 13 If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None 2) Security Information Trading symbol: NOXL Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common stocks CUSIP: 670143106 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 1,000,000,000as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 768,055,572 as of date: September 30, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 12,480,580 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 291 as of date: September 30, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Empire Stock Transfer Phone: 702-818-5898 Email: casey@empirestock.com Address: 1859 Whitney Mesa Dr. Henderson, NV 8901 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 13 A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 01.01.18 Common: 768,055,572 Preferred: Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date 06.30.21 Common: 768,055,572 Preferred: Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒ OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 13 Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: Simon Belski, Title: President & CEO,CFO Relationship to Issuer: Director & executive officer Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. Balance Sheet; Statement of Income; Statement of Cash Flows; Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity) Financial notes; and Audit letter, if audited You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report"). If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the 4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 5 of 13 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

